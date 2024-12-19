Girl Named Tom Singing the Hymn "O Come, O Come, Emmanuel" A Capella Is So Holy

Nobody sounds better harmonizing in a stairwell than the The Voice Season 21 winners.

When finding a space with the perfect acoustics to highlight your gorgeous harmonies, nobody does it better than Girl Named Tom.

The group, who rose to fame after their impressive Season 21 victory on The Voice, is currently in the middle of a whirlwind tour across the United States. Siblings Bekah Liechty, Joshua Liechty, and Caleb Liechty have a penchant for working out their vocals in stairwells found in venues across the country. And on December 18, they shared an Instagram video featuring a rousing a cappella performance of the Christmas classic, "O Come, O Come, Emmanuel," from inside their "fav" one. Prepare to be blown away.

"This has been our fav stairwell so far this tour, and trust us, we have checked them all 🤪 we sang here til they kicked us out 😂," the group said in a caption.

If you close your eyes while listening, it sounds like they're inside a church. The setting gives their vocals an ethereal, angelic quality — which is what you want when performing a hymn like "O Come, O Come, Emmanuel."

We didn't think the siblings could sound better than they did when singing "O Holy Night" inside an actual church, but we stand corrected.

Girl Named Tom thought they had a little privacy when they began singing, but by the end, they attracted a small crowd of impressed onlookers who showered them with applause when they finished.

Here's what to know about "O Come, O Come, Emmanuel"

The hymn has roots tracing back over a thousand years ago as a Christian hymn for Advent written in Latin. The most well-known translation is courtesy of John Mason Neale, who converted it to English in 1851, which is the version that Girl Named Tom belted out above.

Artists who have recorded their own versions of "O Come, O Come, Emmanuel" include punk rockers Bad Religion and Kelly Clarkson, who included a version of this hymn in her 2013 Christmas album, Wrapped in Red.