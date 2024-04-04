Girl Named Tom Actually Sound Like Angels While Harmonizing on the Beach (VIDEO)

The Voice Season 21 winners Girl Named Tom — a folk trio made up of the three Liechty siblings Bekah, Joshua, and Caleb — took their talents to the beach, and the result will make you misty-eyed. Listen below.

Girl Named Tom performs "Get A Little Lost" by the ocean

In what looks like a clip from an upcoming music video, the three Liechtys harmonize in a beachside cave, which makes their voices echo beautifully. They sing a capella, backed only by the sound of waves crashing on the sand.

On Instagram, fans loved the song, with one writing, "This is music at its purest and most beautiful ❤️" and another commenting, "I love the sounds of the ocean as accompaniment!"

The lyrics to "Get A Little Lost"

Though they often perform covers of hit songs by artists like Taylor Swift, Harry Styles and Brandi Carlile, this track is an original. It's an ode to wandering the world not aimlessly but for the fun of it.:

There's no reason but I feel like driving down to Arizona

My wheels are spinning mile a minute but I'm sitting going nowhere

Fast lane, everything's a blur

I want to stop and slow it down

Why wait to take the right wrong turn?



When I get a little lost and lose my way

Keep my fingers crossed, I'll be okay

Wandering through the night

That's just when I find

What I'm looking for all along

End up right where I belong

Get a little lost



I've been spending all my time and money trying to be somebody

All I need I got for free like gravity and sky above me

I'll fly to Paris alone

Cause hey you know you never know

Might find a world outside my own

Girl Named Tom, the winners of Season 21 of The Voice. Photo: NBC



When I get a little lost and lose my way

Keep my fingers crossed, I'll be okay

Wandering through the night

That's just when I find

What I'm looking for all along

End up right where I belong

Get a little lost

Get a little lost

Get a little lost sometimes

Get a little lost

Get a little lost from time to time



When I get a little lost and lose my way

Keep my fingers crossed, I'll be okay

Wandering through the night

That's just when I find

What I'm looking for all along

End up right where I belong

About Girl Named Tom

Bekah, Joshua, and Caleb Liechty grew up in Pettisville, Ohio, and followed their passion for music all the way to The Voice, where they were drafted by Team Kelly and won the whole thing in 2021, becoming the first group champions on the series. In 2022 and 2023, the trio toured the country, and are now working on new music.