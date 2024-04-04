Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
Girl Named Tom Actually Sound Like Angels While Harmonizing on the Beach (VIDEO)
Listening to this on repeat.
The Voice Season 21 winners Girl Named Tom — a folk trio made up of the three Liechty siblings Bekah, Joshua, and Caleb — took their talents to the beach, and the result will make you misty-eyed. Listen below.
Girl Named Tom performs "Get A Little Lost" by the ocean
In what looks like a clip from an upcoming music video, the three Liechtys harmonize in a beachside cave, which makes their voices echo beautifully. They sing a capella, backed only by the sound of waves crashing on the sand.
On Instagram, fans loved the song, with one writing, "This is music at its purest and most beautiful ❤️" and another commenting, "I love the sounds of the ocean as accompaniment!"
The lyrics to "Get A Little Lost"
Though they often perform covers of hit songs by artists like Taylor Swift, Harry Styles and Brandi Carlile, this track is an original. It's an ode to wandering the world not aimlessly but for the fun of it.:
There's no reason but I feel like driving down to Arizona
My wheels are spinning mile a minute but I'm sitting going nowhere
Fast lane, everything's a blur
I want to stop and slow it down
Why wait to take the right wrong turn?
When I get a little lost and lose my way
Keep my fingers crossed, I'll be okay
Wandering through the night
That's just when I find
What I'm looking for all along
End up right where I belong
Get a little lost
I've been spending all my time and money trying to be somebody
All I need I got for free like gravity and sky above me
I'll fly to Paris alone
Cause hey you know you never know
Might find a world outside my own
When I get a little lost and lose my way
Keep my fingers crossed, I'll be okay
Wandering through the night
That's just when I find
What I'm looking for all along
End up right where I belong
Get a little lost
Get a little lost
Get a little lost sometimes
Get a little lost
Get a little lost from time to time
When I get a little lost and lose my way
Keep my fingers crossed, I'll be okay
Wandering through the night
That's just when I find
What I'm looking for all along
End up right where I belong
About Girl Named Tom
Bekah, Joshua, and Caleb Liechty grew up in Pettisville, Ohio, and followed their passion for music all the way to The Voice, where they were drafted by Team Kelly and won the whole thing in 2021, becoming the first group champions on the series. In 2022 and 2023, the trio toured the country, and are now working on new music.