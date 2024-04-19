Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
Why Girl Named Tom's Harmonious New Kacey Musgraves Cover Is So Personal
As always, their a capella harmonies are gorgeous.
The Voice Season 21 winners Girl Named Tom — a folk trio made up of the three Liechty siblings Bekah, Joshua, and Caleb — sound as harmonious as ever singing a Kacey Musgraves song, and the reason they chose it is close to home.
"🌻 is there an architect? 🌻 our grandpa asked us these types of questions," the band captioned their video of the three of them singing a capella, in three-part harmony, the Kacey Musgraves song "The Architect."
"Thanks @spaceykacey for putting this into song. we love people and spaces that are open to WONDER because we know they help us grow! 🫶," the caption continued.
Listen below.
What to know about "The Architect" by Kacey Musgraves
Released in 2024 on Musgraves' album Deeper Well, the song is from the perspective of someone noticing life's complexities and going through changes big and small, wondering how it all came to be. Is God real? Fate? Free will? The song doesn't offer easy answers but invites listeners to consider the possibilities.
The lyrics to "The Architect" by Kacey Musgraves
Even something as small as an apple
It's simple and somehow complex
Sweet and divine, the perfect design
Can I speak to the architect?
And there's a canyon that cuts through the desert
Did it get there because of a flood?
Was it devised, or were you surprised
When you saw how grand it was?
Was it thought out at all, or just paint on a wall?
Is there anything that you regret?
I don't understand, are there blueprints or plans?
Can I speak to the architect?
Sometimes I look in the mirror
And wish I could make a request
Could I pray it away? Am I shapeable clay
Or is this as good as it gets?
One day, you're on top of the mountain
So high that you'll never come down
Then the wind at your back carries ember and ash
Then it burns your whole house to the ground
Is it thought out at all, or just paint on a wall?
Is there anything that you regret?
I don't understand, are there blueprints or plans?
Can I speak to the architect?
I thought that I was too broken
And maybe too hard to love
I was in a weird place, then I saw the right face
And the stars and the planets lined up
Does it happen by chance? Is it all happenstance?
Do we have any say in this mess?
Is too late to make some more space?
Can I speak to the architect?
This life that we make, is it random or fate?
Can I speak to the architect?
Is there an architect?
