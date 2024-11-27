Girl Named Tom Singing "O Holy Night" A Cappella Inside a Church Is Beyond Perfection

Cameron Wright Gets Personal with Their Cover of "Exhale (Shoop Shoop)" | The Voice Playoffs | NBC

We could listen to their harmonies all day long.

One of The Voice's biggest success stories is back with a hauntingly beautiful holiday performance that can't be missed.

The sibling trio Girl Named Tom left an indelible mark on fans everywhere after they memorably won Season 21 with their awe-inspiring and gorgeous vocal skills. And in honor of the holiday season, they just dropped a ridiculously good a cappella cover of "O Holy Night" from inside a church.

Those harmonies are heavenly.

Caleb, Joshua, and Bekah Leichty singing inside a church makes this uplifting performance even more powerful. Voice fans already know how incredible each sibling's tone is, and the airy reverberation inside the church walls highlights every note.

A special shout-out to Bekah, who holds the song's epic high note masterfully.

Here's what to know about "O Holy Night"

Known for its soaring melody, "O Holy Night" is a popular choice for classically-trained singers and has been covered by artists like Celine Dion and America's Got Talent sensation Susan Boyle. The song recounts the night of Jesus' birth as a sacred and world-changing event.

Originally written by Placide Cappeau as a French poem set to music, the English lyrics were penned by John Dwight in 1855.

Girl Named Tom reflects on their success on The Voice

For many fans, there was no sweeter moment than when Carson Daly announced Girl Named Tom as the winners of Season 21. In a post-victory interview with PEOPLE in 2021, the group confessed that they only had one goal when they arrived for the show: get one chair turn.

"[It feels] surreal," Joshua admitted "It's really crazy going into this whole process. We just wanted to turn a chair."

The siblings' run on The Voice coincided with their father Chris Leichty's battle with terminal cancer (he died in January 2022, a month after their win) which posed a challenge to the group as they worked their way up the ranks in Season 21.

"The only thing that kept us out there in California was the fact that our parents were watching every week, and it was giving them so much hope in life," Bekah revealed. "And so in turn, it gave us a lot of life too in that aspect. It's very much a roller coaster and calling home brought a lot to our emotional selves."

Balancing their goals for the competition and keeping their ailing father in mind proved difficult, but in the end, their delicate balancing act paid off.

"We had to focus too on the art," Bekah continued. "But we tried to hold both and not let one take over the other. I describe it as a mountaintop experience and a valley all at the same time. It shifts all the time, but we're no stranger to that way of life. And it's been like that for a long time. So it's just on a grander scale now."