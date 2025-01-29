Girl Named Tom's Risky "Wichita Lineman" Cover Nearly Matches Up with the Original

Adam Levine, Michael Bublé, Kelsea Ballerini and John Legend Get Deep | Behind the Mic | The Voice

Season 21 of The Voice will live on forever as the precise time Girl Named Tom became a household name — and it was all thanks to unbelievable performances like this one.

During the Knockout round, the sibling trio was tasked with performing a Top 40 hit by Coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton, and Ariana Grande. While the Coaches clearly implied they wanted to hear a recent Top 40 hit, Girl Named Tom flipped the script and delivered a flawless performance of a past Top 40 hit, "Wichita Lineman" by Glen Campbell instead.

To commemorate this risky decision at such a crucial point in the competition, Girl Named Tom shared the performance via Instagram on January 28, and it's still as breathtaking as it was in 2021. Let's turn back the clock a few years, shall we?

"Hey, it was top 40 in 1968... 🤷," the caption read.

Those harmonies are flawless.

Showing poise and an unbelievable tone far beyond their years, the siblings sang with such precision that we're surprised Carson Daly didn't run out mid-song and end the competition right then and there. That's how jaw-dropping it was. Their voices complement each other in ways other groups can only dream of.

Girl Named Tom, the winners of Season 21 of The Voice. Photo: NBC

With this performance, Bekah, Joshua, and Caleb Liechty proved that not only could a trio of singers buck trends and win The Voice, but they could also use their time on the show to reach the largest audience possible. It was a mesmerizing performance that stunned the coaches.

The group never failed to captivate Coaches and viewers alike. Girl Named Tom dominated Season 21.

Here's what to know about "Wichita Lineman"

Released in 1968 by Glen Campbell off his studio album of the same name, "Wichita Lineman" is considered one of the most timeless and influential country songs ever. It was a massive commercial success, reaching the #3 spot on the Billboard Hot 100.

In 2008, Independent's Dylan Jones had the highest praise for the track.

"If you ask me, 'Wichita Lineman' just might be the best song ever written," the critic proclaimed. "At the very least, it's the first existential country song. As 1968 is currently being celebrated as the high-water mark of post-war cultural insurrection, it might seem perverse to lionise a middle-of-the-road ballad that harks back to a more innocent era, but [this] heartbreaking song was as evergreen then as it is now, and still seems to exist in a world of its own."