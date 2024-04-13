What Happened to Dr. Ethan Choi's Pet Parrot on Chicago Med?

What happened after Dr. Choi adopted a parrot on Chicago Med?

In the Season 1 finale ("Timing"), Choi was fostering the animal but struggled to understand the parrot's insomnia, lack of flight, and aggressive behavior. Choi brought his bird concerns to Gaffney psychiatrist Dr. Daniel Charles (Oliver Platt) in hopes he had some insight.

Choi noted that he believed that his bird had behavioral issues due to trauma from the neglect he experienced in his previous home. After hearing that Choi was having difficulties finding a new home for the parrot, Charles offered to make a house call.

Watching the parrot walk around Choi's dining room table, Charles pondered the possibility that the bird had PTSD. Choi was initially dubious, but Charles reminded him that parrots are highly intelligent creatures — and told him about a program that matches up veterans with pet parrots who similarly struggle with PTSD.

Charles encouraged Choi, who was also a veteran with PTSD, to keep the parrot and try teaching it

Cue the hilariously endearing training montage between Choi and his new parrot, which included Choi encouraging his bird to fly. As the all-too-human doctor flapped his arms to inspire his pet to take flight, the bird just wouldn't budge. Having given up and put the animal in his cage, Choi prepared to go to work and told his bird he'd be right back. To his surprise, the bird echoed, "Be back!"

While enjoying a few beers with Charles later, Choi did his best to get his pet to reenact the new phrase for an audience but the parrot refused. However, just as Choi gave up and walked away, the bird dutifully flew onto his shoulder, a massive mark of progress.

Choi was elated by the act, and Dr. Charles told him he was having more success with the parrot than he'd had with most of his psych patients.