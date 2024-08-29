Watch Dan Aykroyd and John Belushi's Electric "Soul Man" Blues Brothers Performance

The original SNL cast members were the Musical Guest on the Season 4 episode hosted by Carrie Fisher.

It always felt like a party when the Blues Brothers performed on Saturday Night Live, and their historic November 18, 1978 stint as Musical Guest was no exception.

In a Season 4 episode hosted by Princess Leia herself, Carrie Fisher, original Not Ready For Prime Time Players Dan Aykroyd and John Belushi took the stage as their Blues Brothers alter egos, Elwood Blues and "Joliet" Jake Blues. Backed by a full brass band, they kicked off the episode with a high-octane cold open performance of "Soul Man."

The duo was introduced by fellow original cast member Garrett Morris. The Julliard-trained Morris was no stranger to singing onstage himself prior to joining the late night show, as he'd performed on Broadway and with notable acts like Harry Belafonte. It was Aykroyd and Belushi's second performance as Musical Guests following their debut in April of the same year, and it would be the last Blues Brothers showcase on SNL for Belushi, who died in 1982.

Dan Aykroyd's Blues Brothers slayed "Soul Man" on SNL

Belushi and Aykroyd made their grand entrance in their iconic Blues Brothers outfits: Matching black suits, skinny ties, Ray-Ban sunglasses, and hats. Aykroyd furnished a harmonica from his briefcase and Belushi did a cartwheel before they broke out into their electric cover of "Soul Man," originally performed by soul duo Sam & Dave.

Aykroyd's Elwood danced behind Belushi's "Joliet" Jake as the latter took lead vocals, with Aykroyd joining him to sing "I'm a soul man" on the chorus.

Aykroyd got his own moment in the spotlight with his epic harmonica solo before Morris returned to kick off the show with the classic, "Live from New York, it's Saturday night!"

Later in the show, Aykroyd and Belushi performed two more numbers: "Got Everything I Need" and "'B' Movie Box Car Blues." They released their Briefcase Full of Blues debut album weeks later on November 28, 1978.

It's been almost 50 years since the Blues Brothers made their debut, and in July 2024 Aykroyd narrated Blues Brothers: The Arc of Gratitude, an Audible oral history of the band.

“This is a journey through American music, centered around the recordings and performances of the Blues Brothers,” Aykroyd said in the introduction, as reported by Variety. “These stories from myself and my friends and colleagues are told the best of our recollection. Many songs are referenced — put them all on a playlist, and you’ll have a party record such as no other.”

All 49 seasons of Saturday Night Live are currently available to stream on Peacock anytime. Watch the Blues Brothers' "Soul Man" performance from Season 4, Episode 6 above.