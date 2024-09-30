Daddy Yankee, Bad Bunny, J Balvin Featured in Peacock's Reggaeton Docuseries — Watch the Trailer

Reggaeton: The Sound that Conquered the World.

Reggaeton: The Sound that Conquered the World. Photo: Peacock

Peacock and Reggaeton pioneer Daddy Yankee are celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with the premiere of the new docuseries, Reggaeton: The Sound That Conquered the World.

Just in time for Hispanic Heritage Month, Peacock and Reggaeton pioneer Daddy Yankee are launching a new docuseries that traces the music genre's humble beginnings to its global popularity.

The four-part series — executive produced by Daddy Yankee and titled Reggaeton: The Sound That Conquered the World — features a star-studded lineup of artists, including the record-breaking singer-songwriter himself.

A new trailer released Monday gives a sneak peek at Reggaeton.

RELATED: Bad Bunny Wrote His Own Shrek Sequel in This SNL Season 49 Standout

What is Reggaeton: The Sound That Conquered the World about? Unveiling the riveting narrative of Reggaeton's global journey, the Peacock docuseries explores the genre's evolution from its beginnings in the barrios of Puerto Rico to its current status as a cultural and commercial powerhouse in the global music industry.

Which artists are featured in Peacock's Reggaeton docuseries? Executive Produced by Daddy Yankee, a pivotal figure in Reggaeton's rise — and featuring a stellar lineup including icons in the genre like Bad Bunny, Feid, Ivy Queen, J Balvin, Karol G, Myke Towers, Rauw Alejandro, Shaggy, Vico C, and more — the documentary offers an immersive dive into the genre's vibrant origins and unstoppable momentum, showcasing its unparalleled impact on the world stage.

Bad Bunny attends the 2023 Forbes 30 Under 30 Summit at Cleveland Public Auditorium on October 09, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

When does Reggaeton: The Sound That Conquered the World premiere? The four-episode docuseries will debut as a binge drop on October 3 on Peacock. Each installment will run 60 minutes.​​

RELATED: Bad Bunny Singing in the the Streets of Old San Juan Is Pure Joy

Reggaeton dives into the genre’s origins to becoming a powerhouse around the world through the eyes of pivotal Reggaeton figures.

Omar Acosta serves as director and executive producer of Reggaeton. Also executive producing are Daddy Yankee, Simran A Singh, Mayna Nevarez, Raphy Pina, Barak Moffitt, Alice Webb, Daniel Seliger, David Kennedy, and Nick Quested. The docuseries is produced by Mercury Studios, Saboteur Media, and El Cartel.