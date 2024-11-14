Jokgu the Chicken took the AGT stage by storm in Season 12.

You Won't Believe Your Eyes As a Chicken Plays "America the Beautiful" on a Keyboard

Watching America's Got Talent can invoke many emotions, from joy to heartbreak. But ultimately, "utter disbelief" might be our favorite when watching the spectacular show every summer.

How to Watch Watch America’s Got Talent on NBC and Peacock.

Let's go back to Season 12 of AGT when audiences and Judges were floored by Jokgu the Chicken performing an unforgettable rendition of "America the Beautiful" on the piano. (And yes, it's okay if you had to re-read that sentence a few times to fully grasp what you're about to watch!

For most people, having a chicken as a pet isn't even imaginable, but teaching a pet chicken how to play "America the Beautiful" on national television is something genuinely unbelievable. Although little Jokgu seemed shy at first (causing audible groans and eye-rolls from Judges like Mel B and Simon Cowell), he overcame its stage fright and started pecking away to the familiar notes of the classic tune.

RELATED: Heidi Klum Had a Waterfront BBQ with Prince William in South Africa (PICS)

Howie Mandel even stood up and put his hand over his heart once he realized the magic happening before him.

Although Jokgu's tempo was a little all over the place, facts are facts: a chicken played "America the Beautiful" on the piano, and it's something fans will never, ever forget.

Pets can do the most amazing things sometimes!

Simon Cowell reveals why he is still a part of the AGT family

Cowell has been sitting at the Judges' desk since Season 11 and has become synonymous with every aspect of the show. For nearly 10 years, he's seen it all — so why does he come back year and after year?

In a November 2022 interview with PEOPLE, the star explained why he loves being part of the iconic competition series.

"We've met the most incredible people along the way and that's a big reason of why I love doing this show," Cowell revealed. "That is what keeps me on the show. I love that part of it. I love that first Audition when you see someone's true talent and you go, 'Yeah, this is a moment.'"

RELATED: AGT's Piff the Magic Dragon's Beloved Dog, Mr. Piffles, Dies at 16: "You Rescued Me"

Jokgu of the Flockstars during Auditions for America's Got Talent. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

(You know, like a chicken playing the piano — a moment like that!)

"And when you see them out in the real world, doing well off the back of one of your shows, it's the best feeling in the world," he continued. "That's why you go into the show every year with that feeling of anticipation, hoping that we could find that person again. And that's a great feeling."

He's not wrong. Many AGT alums have successfully launched careers due to their success on the show, like Darci Lynne, Kodi Lee, and countless other talented Acts!