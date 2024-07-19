Yes, Blake Shelton Also Had a Mullet as a Teenager, and It's Iconic

Turns out, Blake Shelton has always been a fan of the mullet.

How to Watch Watch the Season 26 premiere of The Voice on Monday, September 23 at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

As a teenager in Oklahoma in the early 1990s, Shelton wore his hair "business in the front, party in the back"-style, and the pictures are too good.

One, from his yearbook, features Shelton in eyeglasses, his curls all around his face. In another, he wears a Full House-worthy colorful shirt, smiling bright with his guitar. Check them both out here.

Of course, Shelton kept the look during the early stages of his career, as you'll see in the photo, below.

RELATED: A Complete History of The Voice Coach Blake Shelton's Mullet(s)

Shelton rocked the mullet once again in 2022

Photo: Getty Images

For the '90s-themed video for his song "No Body," Shelton once again wore his hair mullet-style. He explained to Entertainment Tonight, "The thing about this song, once we cut it and were listening to it back, is like, 'Man, I don't know if we meant to do this but it kind of sounds like '90s country music to me...I thought, 'Man, I'll just go back to the old Blake, put my hat back on and put a mullet wig on and make a video."

And while it works for the video, he's not going back to that cut any time soon. "It's hot, it just sticks to my neck," Shelton added in the ET interview. "It drives me nuts. I instantly remembered [while wearing the wig] how much my hair got on my nerves back in the day."

Blake Shelton has returned to his home state of Oklahoma

In 1994, Shelton left the Sooner State to pursue his music career in Nashville, Tennessee, a career that eventually led him to Los Angeles, where he was a longtime Coach on The Voice. There, he met his wife Gwen Stefani, and after retiring from the singing competition, he and Stefani have spent a lot of time on their farm in his home state of Oklahoma. And surprisingly, Stefani loves it.

"I didn't see any of this coming with Blake. To be able to escape to Oklahoma, a place that I don't think I would have ever gone to, and when I met Blake, that's when I felt [at] home. Oh, this is where I'm supposed to be, with this guy," Stefani told People in September 2023. "It was so automatic and just an amazing gift to be able to experience love like that for the first time. So going to Oklahoma was like being introduced to a whole world I didn't know about."

RELATED: Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Have the Most Wholesome Way of Bonding on Their Ranch