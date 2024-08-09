Blake Lively Rocked Curly Brown Hair in SNL's Hilarious "Gossip Girl: Staten Island"

Lively's It Ends with Us co-star, Jenny Slate, voiced Gossip Girl in this parody of the scandalous CW series.

Take out your flip phone and get ready to be transported back to the glorious days of o.g. Gossip Girl.

How to Watch Watch Saturday Night Live Saturdays at 11:30/10:30c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

When Blake Lively hosted Saturday Night Live on December 5, 2009, the actress poked fun at the scandalous CW series that made her famous. "Gossip Girl: Staten Island" took the New York drama to the outer boroughs.

"If you like the intrigue of Gossip Girl, but hate the sophistication of Manhattan, then you'll love Gossip Girl: Staten Island," says the narrator over the opening credits.

RELATED: Blake Lively Had a Dance Battle with Jimmy Fallon and She Definitely Won

The sketch opens with Lenny (Bill Hader) and Chandelier Martini, played by Blake Lively, who has traded her signature Serena van der Woodsen blond locks for curly brown hair. We really are no longer on the Upper East Side.

Jenny Slate, Bill Hader, Blake Lively, Fred Armisen during a sketch on Saturday Night Live Episode 1562. Photo: Dana Edelson/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Jenny Slate voices Gossip Girl in Blake Lively's SNL sketch

"Gossip Girl here. Lenny Leoni, was spotted at the pizzeria with Chandelier Martini," says Gossip Girl in her classic narration. In lieu of Kristen Bell's narration on the real show, you hear the voice of Season 35 cast member Jenny Slate. Coincidentally, Slate stars with Lively in It Ends With Us, the 2024 film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's bestselling book.

While Gossip Girl scenes often unfolded in fine dining establishments like Gramercy Tavern or Manhattan's hottest clubs, this version moves it to Staten Island institutions like a local pizzeria, and the bathroom of the Staten Island Ferry — which the narrator describes as "just one of two places frequented by St. Denise's Academy."

It seems like everyone on Gossip Girl: Staten Island is two-timing with each other. Even Chandelier's boyfriend, Big Nick (Bobby Moynihan) is caught cheating on her with her mom (Kristen Wiig) in the aforementioned ferry's bathroom.

This Italian-American iteration of Gossip Girl is more Moonstruck than Metropolitan Museum of Art, which makes the high school drama even more ridiculous. But don't worry, on Staten Island friends never hold grudges for long, which is evident in the final scene that finds everyone is partying together at their local nightclub.

RELATED: How to Enter the SNL Ticket Lottery to Watch SNL Live From NYC

"Gossip Girl: Staten Island, it's freakin' unbelievable, you mooks," says the narrator as the sketch ends. Time to head back to Manhattan, Upper East Siders.

Watch "Gossip Girl: Staten Island" from Season 35, Episode 8, and stream every season of Saturday Night Live anytime on Peacock.