Everything to Know About Jodie Comer and Her Mysterious Relationship Status

The U.K. native and star of motorcycle movie The Bikeriders found a lane-changing romance here on U.S. shores.

Actor Jodie Comer is getting set to ride out this weekend as a key member of The Bikeriders, the 1960s-inspired motorcycle film from Focus Features that shadows a close-knit club of bikers as they forge their own countercultural path through a heady period in America’s not-so-distant history.

Comer stars opposite Austin Butler (club leader Benny) in The Bikeriders as Kathy, his strong-willed love interest and a vital link in keeping his rough-and-tumble midwestern MC gang together. As longtime fans know, it’s just the latest in a successful string of compelling performances from Comer, who's turned heads (and earned Emmy acclaim) for her small-screen role as Villanelle, the empathy-challenged assassin of Killing Eve fame.

Originally hailing from Liverpool, England before finding stardom, Comer’s been understandably mum about her private life.

Is Jodie Comer in a Relationship?

Comer's time in the spotlight might have you wondering: Just who is that recurring face who’s been spotted at her side in public photos over the past five years? Keep scrolling to learn more about American athlete James Burke — including what we know about his current relationship status with Jodie Comer.

Though the two have never married, Comer and U.S. lacrosse player James Burke first met while Comer was filming her role opposite Ryan Reynolds in the fantasy comedy Free Guy back in 2018. Among other locations, the film shoot took her to the northeastern United States, where she reportedly connected with Burke, a Massachusetts native who at the time had recently completed a four-year stint on the competitive roster of Pennsylvania State University’s lacrosse team.

Jodie Comer as Kathy in director Jeff Nichols' THE BIKERIDERS Photo: Courtesy of Focus Features

In keeping with her penchant for privacy, photos of Comer and Burke together have been few and far between, yet enough to ignite the British tabloid press with early speculation about the significance of their relationship. Comer at last shared a sliver of insight into her love life in the spring of 2020, confiding to British Vogue (via Daily Mail) that she was “very much in it” after having remained “single for a while and just kind of going with the flow and doing my thing.”

Jodie Comer and James Burke

Comer met Burke not long before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and during her first-ever acting gig on U.S. shores. She opened up to Sunday Times Style (via Daily Mail) in 2020 about how Burke — even amid the tumult of COVID-19 — had changed her outlook on love for the better.

“You know, I would never want to speak badly about people in my past, but yes, this relationship feels very different,” she said, contrasting her contemporary companion with previous romantic interests. “This feels like nothing else… When you actually feel it, you're like, ‘Ahhh, so this is what it feels like!’ And it was special… I was away, it was the height of summer, I was doing this incredible job that was so much fun, it was my first time working in the States. So it was a lot of firsts.”

In recent months, British celebrity watchers have speculated that Comer and Burke might have actually parted ways as a couple — though Comer herself has remained characteristically quiet, neither confirming nor denying rumors about her relationship status while staying current with her busy acting calendar (including, of course, The Bikeriders!).

Make way for Comer alongside a talent-stacked cast including Butler, Tom Hardy, Norman Reedus, Michael Shannon, and Boyd Holbrook when The Bikeriders comes rumbling into theaters nationwide beginning Friday, June 21.

