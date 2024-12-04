If You Want to Audition for AGT, Winner Richard Goodall Has Some Advice (EXCLUSIVE)

Season 19 of America's Got Talent was an unforgettable watch thanks to countless Acts, but Richard Goodall's emotional journey culminated in a victory that left audiences utterly inspired.

The singing janitor and Golden Buzzer recipient, who won hearts with his energizing classic rock performances, tore down the house during each stage of the competition until ultimately seizing the victory. Now that Season 20 auditions are on the horizon, the AGT champion has some thoughtful words for those with big dreams of jumping into his shoes one day.

In a November interview with Goodall, NBC Insider chatted with the AGT winner about his perspective on what it takes to join AGT's spectacular lineup of Acts.

Richard Goodall's advice for future AGT Acts

Richard Goodall and Heidi Klum during Season 19 Episode 20 of America's Got Talent. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

While discussing AGT's Season 20 Auditions, NBC Insider was keen to ask the crooning custodian if he had any advice for talented Acts hoping to join the talent competition. Unsurprisingly, Goodall remains endearingly humble amid his recent victory and feels there's no better time than the present to go after the AGT dream.

"Now is a great time — no matter who you are, what kind of talent you've got — to audition," Goodall encouraged. "I mean, if an absolute regular person like me can audition, go through each round, and then ultimately win, I mean, anybody can. Not to say that they couldn't do that before, but you know, since I did it, I pulled it off. I mean, wow."

"And all you have to do is go to AGTauditions.com," Goodall added while speaking to Season 20's video submissions and open virtual call. "There's no better time to audition than now because if a regular ordinary person like me can beat out some of those Vegas acts that try out and get through Auditions and do different stuff. If I can do it, anybody can do it."

How to Audition for AGT Season 20

Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell, and Sofia Vergara appear on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 20 "Finale Results". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

As Goodall reflects on his life-changing Season 19 victory, joining NBC's talent competition has never been easier. There are not one, not two, but three different options for talented dreamers looking to audition for Season 20 of AGT. In-person auditions for AGT Season 20 will take place in Pasadena, California, on January 12, 2025. Sign up for Season 20 Audition Alerts to learn when registration opens.

If you cannot attend the Pasadena audition, AGT Season 20 will host two virtual open calls on December 6, 2024, and January 24, 2025. Visit agtauditions.com to sign up for a slot for the virtual open call. Additionally, like in previous seasons, interested participants can submit a video audition for consideration through AGT's audition website.

