Learnmore Jonasi Pulls Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel Into His Semifinals Comedy

The AGT comedian from Zimbabwe skewers American culture (and the Judges) in the most endearing way.

After more than three months of Auditions and live performances, the America's Got Talent Season 19 Finale is close at hand, airing on September 17 and 24. This season’s talent has been narrowed down to just ten Finalists including standup comedian Learnmore Jonasi.

He is the only comedian among the Finalists, and he kicked off his Semifinal set with a heck of a start. Standing over 6 feet tall in eye-catching attire — a vibrant jacket he handmade himself — he brought an infectious energy to the stage.

“I feel like I’m already in a good mood before you tell your first joke,” Heidi Klum exclaimed after his performance.

Hailing from a small village in Zimbabwe, Jonasi is unafraid to mine comedy from the differences between his hometown and the U.S. On arriving in the States for the first time, he quipped in the Auditions, “I have a gluten allergy now. It comes with a green card, OK?”

During the Semifinals, he shared more observations about American culture that had the audience howling with laughter.

Who is Learnmore Jonasi?

Jonasi learned to speak English while listening to stand-up albums with his grandfather and one of his favorite movies was the 2004 comedy White Chicks, starring none other than Terry Crews.

“I used to mimic that all the time when I was a kid,” he said of his idol, adding that he knew he wanted “to be like him when I grow up.” Now the tables have turned, and Crews is Jonasi’s number one fan, slamming that Golden Buzzer for the comedian during the Auditions to guarantee him a spot in the Live Shows.

“He’s been knocking on doors for years trying to get a foot in, but now his take on life both here and in his home country is getting him noticed big time,” Crews enthused during the Semifinals.

When Jonasi moved from Zimbabwe to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, he admitted that few people in the comedy club scene would give him a chance. But America’s Got Talent has already changed all that. With Howie Mandel’s encouragement, he started writing anew and practicing his material at local comedy clubs, including the famed Ice House in Pasadena.

“Winning America’s Got Talent is going to open so many doors for me. They’re gonna let me in, they’re gonna beg me into the club. I’m ready!” he exclaimed.

Learnmore Jonasi's Semifinal Act

Learnmore Jonasi performs during Season 19 Episode 17 of America's Got Talent. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

With his funny insights about life (and dog owners) in the United States, he's more than ready and proved that during his Semifinal performance.

“It’s crazy. The other day, I was just taking a walk, enjoying my day,” he began. “Then I saw a dog in a stroller. It was just chilling right there enjoying its life, and looked at me like I was a peasant for just walking.”

Shaking his head in amusement, Jonasi recounted how the American dog owner asked to see a photo of his pooch back in Zimbabwe. He explained that in Zimbabwe, dogs work for humans, like “employees,” just like Mandel worked for his boss Simon Cowell — giving his fellow comedian a good-natured ribbing. Pretending to be Cowell showing off a photo of Mandel, he continued, “Guys, look at this, this is Howie. OMG, he’s a rescue. OMG, he’s 100 percent Canadian. We just got him neutered recently.”

What did the Judges say?

“I’m not neutered!” joked Mandel from the Judge’s table, who heaped praise on the comedian for a “seamless” set. “You put in the work,” he told Jonasi, saying, “It seems natural like you’re coming up with it tonight. You’ve worked it, and it’s paying off.”

The Judges unanimously agreed that he deserved a spot in the Finale. The jokes were on point for Cowell, but he also mentioned Junasi’s charisma, “I really like you as a person,” said the Judge. “You so deserve it.”

Sophia Vergara agreed, adding, “The people love you. You keep getting better and better every time you’re here.” Heidi summed it up when she said couldn't wait for the Finale starting on September 17 to "Learnmore and laugh more.”

