Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
AGT 2024’s Finale: Spoilers From the Night (LIVE UPDATES)
Beginning at 9/8c, keep up with real-time updates of the AGT Season 19 Finale, including the reveal of this year's winner.
After eight Audition rounds, four Quarterfinals, and one Semifinal, it's finally time for America's Got Talent fans to find out the season's winner! That's right, the AGT Season 19 Finale is here.
Aired on September 24 at 9/8c on NBC, the two-hour event officially took the responsibility out of Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, and Simon Cowell's hands when Terry Crews reveals the results of America's Vote. As a reminder, the Top 10 who have a chance at winning the $1 million grand prize are:
- Sebastian and Sonia
- AIRFOOTWORKS
- Hakuna Matata Acrobats
- DeeDee Simon
- Brent Street
- Learnmore Jonasi
- Richard Goodall
- Roni Sagi & Rhythm
- Sky Elements
- Solange Kardinaly
Sebastian and Sonia, AIRFOOTWORKS, Hakuna Matata Acrobats, and DeeDee Simon each won the Judges' first-ever Live Golden Buzzers during the Quarterfinals, which sent them directly to the Finale. However, Brent Street Dance, Learnmore Jonasi, Richard Goddall, Roni Sagi & Rhythm, Sky Elements, and Solange Kardinaly each had to earn America's Vote in the Semifinal in order to advance.
RELATED: Find Out Who Just Won America's Got Talent 2024! (SPOILERS)
NBC Insider kept you in-the-know right here throughout the night, offering a full recap and spoilers so you didn't miss one second of the action-packed show. Check out all of the night;s LIVE UPDATES below:
And the winner of America's Got Talent 2024 is...
America's favorite singing janitor Richard Goodall won the $1 million grand prize!
Congratulations to Roni Sagi and Rhythm, who earned second place this year.
3rd place is...
Sky Elements!
"Inspirational, brilliants, unique. I think it was great for us, I think it was great for you," Cowell said of his Golden Buzzer.
4th place is...
Solange Kardinaly!
"Thank you America for your support and love," she said following the results.
5th place is...
Learnmore Jonasi!
"AGT has opened so many doors for me," the comedian said. "This is not the end, this is just the beginning."
Howie Mandel added, "You just won yourself a huge career."
AGT 2024's Top 5 are revealed
Terry Crews announced the Top 5 of AGT Season 19 are:
- Sky Elements
- Learnmore Jonasi
- Richard Goodall
- Solange Kardinaly
- Roni Sagi and Rhythm
This means that the following Acts were eliminated:
- Brent Street
- Sebastian and Sonia
- DeeDee Simon
- Hakuna Matata Acrobats
- AIRFOOTWORKS
Simone Biles & the Gold Over America Tour perform on AGT
Gymnasts Simone Biles, Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles, Hezly Rivera, Paul Juda, Brody Malone, Fred Richard, and more from the Gold Over America Tour did amazing flips and stunts for the AGT audience.
You can get tickets now as the athletes travel to 30 cities across the country.
The Las Vegas cast of Magic Mike Live take the stage with Solange Kardinaly
For a steamy spin on her quick change Act, the Las Vegas cast of Magic Mike Live danced with Solange Kardinaly to Ginuwine's "Pony" and Pink's "Raise Your Glass."
Learnmore Jonasi gets surprised by Gabriel Iglesias
Comedian Gabriel Iglesias surprised Jonasi with a call, inviting him to open up his show in Las Vegas. Of course, he said yes, and tracked his journey along the way.
Iglesias even gave Jonasi some advice before he took the stage: "Have as much fun as you can onstage. If you're gonna have fun, they're gonna have fun."
Richard Goodall sings "Don't Stop Believing" with Neal Schon and members of Journey
For a dream come true, "singing janitor" Goodall performed "Don't Stop Believing" with members of Journey after performing the song for his viral Audition.
Andra Day performs and introduces DeeDee Simon, featuring Detroit Youth Choir
Actress and singer Andra Day performed her song "Probably" as aerialist couple Sebastian & Sonia took to the skies. Day then introduced DeeDee Simon and the Detroit Youth Choir, who performed The Beatles' hit "Come Together."
Michael Bublé performs
Brand new The Voice Coach took the stage for a beautiful rendition of Nat King Cole's "L-O-V-E".
The mystery of Simon Cowell's glasses — and a big reveal
After a little bit of fun and seeing AGT through Cowell's red-lensed eyes, the Judge revealed that he wears his signature frames because he get migraines. But the he also revealed he'll soon be dropping his very own brand of glasses to be sold very soon.
Roni Sagi & Rhythm, Hakuna Matata Acrobats, and Brent Street all perform
The three Acts came together for an unforgettable performance set to NF's "Hope".
Steve Aoki performs with AIRFOOTWORKS
Finalists AIRFOOTWORKS have an epic performance with DJ Steve Aoki.
The GOAT, Simone Biles, takes the AGT stage
The most-decorated gymnast in history, Olympian Simone Biles, takes the stage with Terry Crews to help him send the show to break — but not before offering some advice on how the Acts (and you at home) can continue to be successful.
"Hard work, dedication, and lots of sacrifices to be made," she said.
Sky Elements and The Detroit Youth Choir open the show
Drone light show group and Season 19 finalists Sky Elements open the AGT Finale show with a spectacular light show outside the Pasadena Civic Auditorium. They're followed by show alums the Detroit Youth Choir, who perform their own spin on Panic! at the Disco's "High Hopes".