AGT 2024’s Finale: Spoilers From the Night (LIVE UPDATES)

Lauren Daigle and Loren Allred Perform "Thank God I Do" and "You Say" | AGT 2024 | NBC

Beginning at 9/8c, keep up with real-time updates of the AGT Season 19 Finale, including the reveal of this year's winner.

After eight Audition rounds, four Quarterfinals, and one Semifinal, it's finally time for America's Got Talent fans to find out the season's winner! That's right, the AGT Season 19 Finale is here.

Aired on September 24 at 9/8c on NBC, the two-hour event officially took the responsibility out of Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, and Simon Cowell's hands when Terry Crews reveals the results of America's Vote. As a reminder, the Top 10 who have a chance at winning the $1 million grand prize are:

Sebastian and Sonia

AIRFOOTWORKS

Hakuna Matata Acrobats

DeeDee Simon

Brent Street

Learnmore Jonasi

Richard Goodall

Roni Sagi & Rhythm

Sky Elements

Solange Kardinaly

Sebastian and Sonia, AIRFOOTWORKS, Hakuna Matata Acrobats, and DeeDee Simon each won the Judges' first-ever Live Golden Buzzers during the Quarterfinals, which sent them directly to the Finale. However, Brent Street Dance, Learnmore Jonasi, Richard Goddall, Roni Sagi & Rhythm, Sky Elements, and Solange Kardinaly each had to earn America's Vote in the Semifinal in order to advance.

NBC Insider kept you in-the-know right here throughout the night, offering a full recap and spoilers so you didn't miss one second of the action-packed show. Check out all of the night;s LIVE UPDATES below: