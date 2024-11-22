Wicked’s “No One Mourns the Wicked” Lyrics Explained

Let's take a closer look at the meaning behind Wicked's opening song.

Universal Pictures' Wicked is now in theaters, which means old and new fans alike will be looking to the show's beloved lyrics for clues, context, and meaning before and after they experience the musical event of the year.

And that includes the very beginning of the film and stage musical, and an epic number called "No One Mourns the Wicked." It's packed with anticipation and with emotional weight, and it's right at the top of the story, so let's take a closer look at the song and what it means.

The meaning behind Wicked song "No One Mourns the Wicked"

Glinda (Ariana Grande) appears in Wicked (2024), directed by Jon M. Chu Photo: Universal Pictures

Wicked begins where The Wizard of Oz ends. As the story opens, the Wicked Witch of the West is dead, and the Citizens of Oz are celebrating the departure of their feared and hated enemy. Amid the celebration, Glinda the Good (Ariana Grande in the film) arrives to confirm the reports that the Witch truly is dead, and offers words of comfort to the Ozians. Because Glinda was and is a key player in the Wicked Witch's story, though, she knows more than the Ozians actually do about the Witch's life, and seeks to add context to what's happening.

But the citizens offer no nuance, instead singing "No One Mourns the Wicked" as a refrain to emphasize that they don't care that a person is dead because, for them, she was nothing more than a Wicked Witch. Again, Glinda pushes back gently, pointing out the loneliness of being a wicked person whom no one cares for, and gets the citizens to sing along with this refrain. She then goes further, pointing out that the Wicked Witch was a person like any of them, with a mother and a father.

From there, the show flashes back mid-song to show the birth of Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo), the liasons of her mother, and the way her family reacts when they discover she has green skin. It's sets a tone for a life as an outsider, something we'll soon learn all about when we meet the grown-up Elphaba.

Wicked is a show all about perception, belief, and how what we think we've seen is not always the reality. Elphaba is ostracized from the moment she's born, but she's not an inherently bad person, just as Glinda is not the shallow, lilting creature of perfection we've been led to believe. Even the Wonderful Wizard of Oz (Jeff Goldblum), the savior of the land in the eyes of the people, is not truly a wizard at all. "No One Mourns the Wicked" is all about setting up this tale of false perceptions and assumptions, and that's emphasized by the subtle ways in which Glinda suggests that what's really happening is different from what the citizens believe.

Wicked’s “No One Mourns the Wicked” Lyrics

Now that we've covered the meaning behind the song, take a closer look at the lyrics for yourself, and see what you find. All-caps indicates singing, while regular caps indicates someone speaking.

GOOD NEWS!

SHE'S DEAD!

THE WITCH OF THE WEST IS DEAD!

THE WICKEDEST WITCH THERE EVER WAS

THE ENEMY OF ALL OF US HERE IN OZ

IS DEAD!

GOOD NEWS!

GOOD NEWS!

SOMEONE IN THE CROWD

Look! It's Glinda!

GLINDA

Fellow Ozians ...

LET US BE GLAD

LET US BE GRATEFUL

LET US REJOICIFY THAT GOODNESS COULD SUBDUE

THE WICKED WORKINGS OF YOU-KNOW-WHO

ISN'T IT NICE TO KNOW

THAT GOOD WILL CONQUER EVIL?

THE TRUTH WE'LL ALL BELIEVE'LL BY AND BY

OUTLIVE A LIE

FOR YOU AND ~ ~

SOMEONE IN THE CROWD

NO ONE MOURNS THE WICKED

ANOTHER PERSON

NO ONE CRIES:"THEY WON'T RETURN!"

ALL

NO ONE LAYS A LILY ON THEIR GRAVE

MAN

THE GOOD MAN SCORNS THE WICKED!

WOMEN

THROUGH THEIR LIVES, OUR CHILDREN LEARN:

ALL

WHAT WE MISS

WHEN WE MISBEHAVE ...

GLINDA

AND GOODNESS KNOWS

THE WICKED'S LIVES ARE LONELY

GOODNESS KNOWS

THE WICKED DIE ALONE

IT JUST SHOWS WHEN YOU'RE WICKED

YOU'RE LEFT ONLY

ON YOUR OWN ...

ALL

YES, GOODNESS KNOWS

THE WICKED'S LIVES ARE LONELY

GOODNESS KNOWS

THE WICKED CRY ALONE

NOTHING GROWS FOR THE WICKED

THEY REAP ONLY

WHAT THEY'VE SOWN ...

GLINDA

Are people born Wicked? Or do they have Wickedness thrust upon them? After all, she had a father. She had a mother, as so many do...

FATHER

HOW I HATE TO GO AND LEAVE YOU LONELY

MOTHER

THAT'S ALRIGHT~~ IT'S ONLY JUST ONE NIGHT

FATHER

BUT KNOW THAT YOU'RE HERE IN MY HEART

WHILE I'M OUT OF YOUR SIGHT...

GLINDA

And like every family-they had their secrets.

LOVER

HAVE ANOTHER DRINK, MY DARK-EYED BEAUTY

I'VE GOT ONE MORE NIGHT LEFT, HERE IN TOWN

SO HAVE ANOTHER DRINK OF GREEN ELIXIR

AND WE'LL HAVE OURSELVES A LITTLE MIXER

HAVE ANOTHER LITTLE SWALLOW, LITTLE LADY

AND FOLLOW ME DOWN...

GLINDA

And of course, from the moment she was born, she was - well - different ...

MIDWIFE

IT'S COMING ...

FATHER

NOW?

MIDWIFE

THE BABY'S COMING ...

FATHER

AND HOW!

MIDWIFE AND FATHER

I SEE A NOSE

I SEE A CURL

IT'S A HEALTHY, PERFECT

LOVELY, LITTLE -

FATHER

Sweet Oz!

MOTHER

What is it? What's wrong?

MIDWIFE

HOW CAN IT BE?

FATHER

WHAT DOES IT MEAN?

MIDWIFE

IT'S ATROCIOUS!

FATHER

IT'S OBSCENE!

MIDWIFE AND FATHER

LIKE A FROGGY, FERNY CABBAGE

THE BABY IS UNNATURALLY -

ALL

GREEN!

FATHER

Take it away ... take it away!

GLINDA

So you see - it couldn't have been easy!

ALL

NO ONE MOURNS THE WICKED

NOW AT LAST, SHE'S DEAD AND GONE

NOW AT LAST, THERE'S JOY THROUGHOUT THE LAND

AND

GOODNESS KNOWS

WE KNOW WHAT GOODNESS IS

GOODNESS KNOWS

THE WICKED DIE ALONE

GLINDA

SHE DIED ALONE ...

ALL

WOE TO THOSE (WOE TO THOSE)

WHO SPURN WHAT GOODNESSES

THEY ARE SHOWN

NO ONE MOURNS THE WICKED ...

GLINDA

GOOD NEWS!

CROWD

NO ONE MOURNS THE WICKED!

GLINDA

GOOD NEWS!

ALL

NO ONE MOURNS THE WICKED!

WICKED!

WICKED!

Wicked Part One is in theaters now. Get tickets at Fandango. Wicked Part Two hits theaters November 21, 2025.