Does Wicked have more to offer after the credits have rolled?

Director Jon M. Chu's Wicked (now in theaters) is a massive film. It runs well over two hours in length, and it's packed with song, dance, and moments of sweeping magic. It's a lot to take in, and it's only the first half of the story. Wicked Part Two, which will conclude the tale of the Witches of Oz, is set to arrive next November, adding even more depth and breadth to an already huge tale.

But even with its extensive storytelling in mind, there's a lingering question on the minds of fans: Does Wicked Part One have a post-credits scene? Here's what you need to know.

Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda (Ariana Grande) in 'Wicked', directed by Jon M. Chu. Photo: Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures

Does Wicked have a post-credits scene? The short answer is no. Wicked Part One does not feature an extra scene during or after the credits. But there's probably a very good reason for that.

Because the story of Wicked is divided into two films, the films are also divided into roughly the same two-act structure of the musical, and we can consider the year between movies a rather long intermission. Wicked Part One is all about rising action, introducing major characters like Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda (Ariana Grande), and building to a major confrontation in the Emerald City that climaxes with the most famous song in the entire show, "Defying Gravity."

Just as it is in the musical, "Defying Gravity" is not just a show-stopper, but a key inflection point in the story. When that song is done, everything is different, the characters are on new trajectories, and an entirely new conflict is set up for the second act, Wicked Part Two. It's such a big, bold, powerful song that tacking anything extra on to the end feels like needless ornamentation. The film doesn't feel like it's missing anything at all by excluding any preview scenes of what's ahead.

That said, the credits are still beautiful, filled with music and designed in a way that reflects the credits of The Wizard of Oz from all the way back in 1939. So, after Elphaba defies gravity, stay a while, watch the filmmakers' names scroll across the screen, and let Wicked Part One soak in.

How can you watch Wicked in theaters?

Wicked defies gravity in theaters everywhere beginning Friday, November 22. Click here to pick up tickets for yourself and the whole family! The film is rated PG "for some scary action, thematic material and brief suggestive material."

The direct sequel — Wicked Part Two — is set to follow on November 21, 2025.

