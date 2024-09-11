Where to Watch Chicago Bears vs. Houston Texans on Sunday Night Football

The NFL season is officially underway, with an exciting Week 1 in the books. That means it's time to look ahead to what Week 2 has to offer, and when it comes to Sunday Night Football on NBC and Peacock, that means a matchup between two bright young quarterbacks: last year's top rookie and this year's No. 1 draft choice.

This Sunday night, the Chicago Bears will roll into Houston to take on the Texans in a cross-conference battle that will see both teams trying to build on close wins from Week 1. So, before we get to the Sunday night action, let's take a closer look at the matchup, and how to tune in.

Who's playing on Sunday Night Football this week? To launch the return to regular weekly broadcasting, this week, on Sunday, September 15, the Chicago Bears and the Houston Texans will close out the weekend for football fans. In Week 1, we had an embarrassment of kickoff riches, as NBC and Peacock hosted a combined three NFL games, including a special Thursday night edition of SNF. This week, we're settling into our regular weekly schedule with Sunday Night Football airing on... well, Sunday nights.

When is Chicago Bears vs. Houston Texans NFL football game kickoff? The Bears and the Texans will kickoff at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Sunday, September 15 at 8:20 p.m. ET. As always with Sunday Night Football, the game will be preceded by Football Night in America starting at 7:00 p.m. ET, recapping the action of the day and looking ahead to the matchup of the night.

Where to watch the Bears vs. Texans on Sunday Night Football? You can catch the Bears vs. Texans matchup on Sunday Night Football on NBC and streaming simultaneously on Peacock. (Check out Peacock's subscription plans now!)

What to expect from the Chicago Bears vs. Houston Texans on Sunday Night Football

The Houston Texans are out to prove that they are once again AFC playoff contenders after a very strong 2023 campaign led by then-rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud. On the strength of Stroud's performance, which earned him 2023 Rookie of the Year honors from the league, the Texans won their Wild Card playoff game and made it to the Division round of the AFC Playoffs last year, where they were eliminated by the Ravens.

Now, Stroud and company are back to make another go at it, and they look even stronger. Not only is the defense improving, but Stroud is joined on offense by former Bengals running back Joe Mixon and former Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs, not to mention mainstay Texans receiver Nico Collins. Though they barely squeaked by the Colts in Week 1 with a 29-27 victory, the Texans offense looked to be firing on all cylinders thanks to 234 passing yards from Stroud, 159 rushing yards from Mixon, and 117 receiving yards from Collins.

As for the Bears... well, they could've looked better last weekend. The good news for Chicago is that their defense and special teams seem to be cohesive and capable of big plays, as the unit proved during the team's 24-17 victory over the Titans in Week 1. A blocked punt returned for a touchdown and an interception return accounted for the Bears' only two touchdowns, and while kicker Cairo Santos had a good day, the offense sputtered. Rookie quarterback Caleb Williams threw for less than 100 yards in his regular season debut, and the Bears turned in just 148 yards of total offense.

Still, a win's a win, and while the Texans are the favorites this week –– what with the game being played at NRG Stadium in Houston –– the Bears will be hoping to keep their solid defense in playmaking mode, and get Williams some more opportunities on offense.

Check out the game on NBC and Peacock, and tune in every weekend for Sunday Night Football on NBC and Peacock all season long.