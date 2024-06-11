Where to Watch and Stream TODAY

You don't want to miss NBC's iconic morning show, which has been broadcasting for more than 70 years.

NBC's flagship morning show, TODAY, has been on the air since 1952 — which is when their first street-level studio was dubbed the "Window on the World.” Millions of people have tuned into their broadcasts ever since, and joined in the fun outside of the famous Studio 1A since 1994.

How to Watch Watch TODAY weekdays at 7AM ET on NBC.

But while TODAY remains an important part of many people's morning routines, we know that sometimes you can't catch every second of the four-hour broadcast! So here's everything you need to know about how to tune in when it airs and just in case you miss a minute.

Carson Daly; Craig Melvin, Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker on TODAY, Wednesday, January 3, 2024. Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC

Where can I watch TODAY live? TODAY airs live every Monday through Friday from 7 a.m ET through 11 a.m. ET on your local NBC affiliate. Saturday TODAY is broadcast from 7 a.m. ET to 9 a.m. ET on Saturdays. Check your local NBC affiliate for when it airs in your area. Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist is broadcast from 8 a.m. ET to 9 a.m. ET on Sundays. Check your local NBC affiliate for when it airs in your area.

Al Roker appears on NBC News' "Today" show on December 13, 2011. Photo: Peter Kramer/NBC/NBC NewsWire

Where can I watch TODAY online? If you miss a moment, don't fret! You can watch the most recent episode of TODAY streaming continuously on TODAY all day online. You can also watch the most recent episode on Peacock, on NBC.com, or in the NBC app. Regularly updated clips from TODAY episodes are also available on the show's YouTube page.

Hoda Kotb on TODAY on Thursday, February 29, 2024. -- (Photo by: Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC

Carson Daly with his daughter on set of the Today show on April 27, 2023. Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC

How can I watch TODAY live in Rockefeller Center from the TODAY Plaza? You can watch TODAY live from Rockefeller Plaza — 35 West 48th Street, between 5th and 6th Avenues — in New York City for free. But there are a couple of things to know! You must arrive on a weekday morning between 6:15 a.m. ET and 6:30 a.m., and the show encourages people to register in advance by filling out this form. However, the Plaza is first-come, first serve and does have a capacity, after which further visitors cannot be accommodated. The show on the Plaza ends at 9 a.m. ET.

Hoda Kotb and daughter Haley Joy on TODAY, Monday, October 21, 2019. Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

How can I get tickets for the TODAY Summer Concert series? TODAY's summer concerts are free and open to the public, but there is a line for general admission that opens at 5:15 a.m. ET . Concerts conclude at 9:30 AM. Specific check-in details are provided for each artist here. Performances take place rain or shine. RELATED: What to Know About TODAY's Summer Concert Series 2024 Schedule, Lineup, and More TODAY also offers a limited number of Fan Passes for those who wish to apply for priority access to the show. To apply for Fan Passes, visit TODAY's website for the 2024 registration. Guests selected for a Fan Pass will get a notification via email before the show. For more details on this year's line-up, check out TODAY's webpage.