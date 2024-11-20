If NBC's Chicago Wednesday Cast Members Could Play Different Characters, Who Would They Choose?

Where Is Severide in the Chicago Fire Season 13 Fall Finale?

Those who tuned in to the Season 13 fall finale of Chicago Fire may have noticed a distinct lack of Lieutenant Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) airtime.

The fearless fan favorite was noticeably missing during Chicago Fire's latest episode, but he had a good reason. Severide's recent dive into arson investigation has occasionally led him to leave Firehouse 51 from time to time. Whether it's some training course in a faraway state or a high-stakes investigation he's been recruited to help with, Severide always jumps at the opportunity to become a better arson investigator, even if it occasionally pulls him away from the Firehouse 51 action. No one loves it when Severide and his wife Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) are apart, but luckily, Severide will not be gone for long in light of his most recent side quest.

Chi-Hards love catching up with Severide, so he was sorely missed in the Season 13 fall finale. Find out why Severide was missing from Firehouse 51, below.

Where was Severide during the Chicago Fire Season 13 fall finale? If you noticed Severide was missing from the Season 13 fall finale of Chicago Fire, you're not alone — his colleagues instantly clocked his lack of attendance at the top of Season 13, Episode 8 ("Quicksand"). It turns out Severide is in Michigan on a work trip. After Joe Cruz arrived at work to "act up" for his shift as Severide's go-to substitute on Squad 3, Tony (Anthony Ferraris) and Capp (Randy Flagler) asked about their lieutenant's whereabouts, leading to a humorous exchange. "Severide's got some fire inspection boondoggle in Michigan," Cruz told them after throwing on his gear for the shift. "You know, I've always wanted to go to Michigan," Tony mused before Capp reminded him that the Michigan border was only an hour away from the Windy City. RELATED: About Chicago Fire Season 13 - Premiere Date, Cast, News

When will Severide return on Chicago Fire? Fret not, Chi-Hards; Severide won't be gone for long. While hanging between rescue calls, Stella was keen to inform Violet Mikami (Hanako Greensmith) that Severide wasn't having a blast on his work trip and was excited to get back home to his wife. "How's he doing in Michigan?" Violet asked Stella. "Good," Stella reported. "But he's decided to come back a little early, which, of course, I'm happy about." "He misses you. That's sweet," Violet gushed, earning a knowing smile from Stella.

Severide will return to Firehouse 51 soon enough. Witness his Firehouse 51 reunion by watching Season 13 of Chicago Fire on Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.