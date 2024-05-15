Find out everything you need to know about how to watch the last episode of Season 9 of Chicago Med on NBC and Peacock.

From awkward new office romances to heartbreaking family crises, the staffers at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center have been through it all on Season 9 of Chicago Med.

How to Watch Watch Chicago Med Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

This season brought a new doctor to the emergency department, Dr. Mitch Ripley (Luke Mitchell), whose troubled childhood involving Dr. Daniel Charles (Oliver Platt) initially caused some friction among the now-colleagues. Just as the pair were settling into working alongside each other and getting along, Charles' girlfriend's shady brother sued Ripley and the hospital.

RELATED: Chicago Med Has Been Renewed for Season 10 — Here's Everything We Know

Things haven't been all bad for Ripley though. He and Dr. Hannah Asher (Jessy Schram) have very clearly been crushing on each other and they've been inching closer to their first date and kiss. And they're not the only ones who have sparked up a romance. Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson), the hospital's director of patient and medical services, began dating Dr. Dennis Washington (John Earl Jelks), Gaffney's chief of oncology. And even the often-gruff Dr. Dean Archer (Steven Weber) has gotten in on the action, starting up a relationship with his son Sean's boss, Margo.

Dr. Daniel Charles (Oliver Platt) and Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) appear in Chicago Med Season 9 Episode 12. Photo: George Burns Jr/NBC

These new romances haven't all been smooth and carefree though, especially for Sharon, who has been preoccupied with her ex-husband Bert's Alzheimer’s diagnoses and all of the heartache that comes with it.

Fans will get to see how these plotlines, and more, pick up and resolve in the Season 9 finale — but when does it air?

RELATED: Dr. Mitch Ripley’s Difficult Past Comes Back To Haunt Him on Chicago Med

When is the Chicago Med Season 9 finale? The Chicago Med Season 9 finale — titled "I Think I Know You, But Do I Really?" — will air on Wednesday, May 22 at 8/7c p.m. NBC.

When can I stream the Season 9 finale of Chicago Med? If you miss the finale on NBC, you can stream it on Peacock beginning Thursday, May 23.