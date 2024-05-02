What Happened on Law & Order: SVU This Week? (May 2, 2024)

What was the main case on Law & Order: SVU this week?

Benson launched her latest case after a bride, Jenna, ran from the altar, ending the wedding ceremony. Benson and Rollins discovered Jenna had been assaulted the night before. In a desire to uphold tradition, she and her husband slept in separate rooms. Benson and Rollins clung to all details: Jenna was alone, the assailant removed all the bedding and clothing to remove evidence, and before leaving, told Jenna, "You're going to remember me."

The squad then debated whether this could be a pattern of attacks. Renee Curry (Aime Donna Kelly) scrounged up a report from six months prior with DNA matching the slim evidence found in Jenna's rape kit. There was a pattern — Benson had a serial rapist targeting brides on her hands. Remembering a lecture from her Fordham era, Rollins mused about the historical practice of "Prima Nocta."

"It's a medieval right," Rollins explained to the confused listeners. "The lord of the castle can sleep with any woman under his rule on the night of her wedding."

"Except the guy we're looking for doesn't exactly sound like a prince," Benson quipped.

Benson and Rollins visited the second survivor, Darcy, to chat about her unsolved case. Like Jenna, Darcy was assaulted the night before her wedding when she and her husband were sleeping apart and the perp told her she'd remember him. With an MO confirmed, the investigation quickly turned into a DNA-based case, with Jenna and Darcy's assaults connected.

Sadly, the perp was diligent about removing all sheets and clothing from the scene to minimize DNA evidence, so finding their guy was a nearly impossible task. The case got the jump-start it needed after they visited a third woman with case details matching their perp, Breena Richards, who failed to go through with her police report after conceiving a child from the attack.

Breena visited the SVU, telling Benson and Rollins she had no intention of telling her husband but wanted to help. Breena's testimony echoed every detail of Jenna and Darcy's attacks. Benson struck gold when Breena revealed she thought she saw her assailant when she and her husband visited a flower wholesaler before the wedding.

After tracking down their suspect at the flower retailer, the squad deduced they needed some way to collect the perp's DNA. Inspired by Rollins' return, Benson decided Rollins and Carisi would go undercover as a married couple. The couple visited the wholesaler, effectively baiting their suspect into making a delivery later that night, just as he had in previous attacks.

Rollins handled the high-stakes sting like a seasoned professional, successfully collecting enough DNA evidence to get their guy. With Rollins' detective work and Carisi's questioning, the SVU successfully coaxed a confession. The perp confessed to all three assaults and five additional attacks, and the case was successfully closed.