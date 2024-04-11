What happened on Law & Order: SVU this week? (April 11, 2024)

Read the official log line for this week's SVU episode, below:

Season 25, Episode 9 ("Children of Wolves"): "A teenager found unconscious in the park leads to a missing persons investigation; Benson must help Noah come to terms with the past when he questions the origins of his birth."

The episode kicked off with a glimpse of the Season 15 finale ("Spring Awakening"), a.k.a the emotional SVU episode when Benson became the foster mother of the then-newborn Noah. It's been over a decade since the adoption, and while Benson couldn't be happier about the blessing, Noah's origin story isn't the happiest.

Noah is a child of sexual assault, coming into Benson's life after he was abandoned by his biological parents: Johnny. D and a prostitute named Ellie Porter (Emma Greenwell), one of his many trafficked victims. Ellie was murdered years after being forced to abandon Noah, and Benson eventually crossed paths with Johnny after an SVU investigation led the detectives to his doorstep.

However, after he learned he had a son he could leverage in the courtroom, Johnny attempted to regain parental rights. The trial was pandemonium, ultimately leading to Johnny taking an officer hostage, stealing their gun, and shooting anyone he could during the trial. After shooting a judge and court officer, Johnny was shot by officers, resulting in his death.

After years of kicking the conversation with Noah about his biological father down the road, the curious kid finally wanted answers. Benson couldn't avoid the topic any longer.