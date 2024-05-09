Tracy Spiridakos Insists on Giving Marina Squerciati a Huge Hug: "Grab Your Bestie"

These two! Chicago P.D. co-stars Marina Squerciati (Kim Burgess) and Tracy Spiridakos (Hailey Upton) continue to be friendship goals, hugging each other close on the set of their hit drama. At least, Spiridakos hugs Squerciati close. Check out the hilarious picture of the two peas, not quite in a pod, below.

Tracy Spiridakos insists on giving Marina Squerciati a hug on set

In a picture that appears to have been taken while filming Chicago P.D., Spridakos wraps her arms around co-star. Though Squerciati is clearly happy to be in her friend's embrace, she's not exactly naturally affectionate. As she wrote on her Instagram Stories on May 8, Spiridakos is a "hugger (repeat offender)" while Squerciati is "Not a hugger (leaning faaaar out)."

Tracy Spiridakos and Marina Squerciati share a hug on set of Chicago P.D. via Marina's Instagram story. Photo: Marina Squerciati/Instagram

Still, the actress wants you to, "Grab your bestie and watch Chicago P.D. tonight!" Will do!

Tracy and Marina have an unbreakable bond

This is far from the first time that the pair have given fans a candid look at their super-tight friendship.

Marina Squerciati and Tracy Spiridakos post a selfie together on social media. Photo: Marina Squerciati/Instagram

They took a "staycation" at an upscale Chicago hotel together, and are always having fun between takes.

"Happy Birthday @marinasqu 🥳🥳🥳🥳🥰," Spiridakos wrote on Instagram on April 30 to celebrate her friend.

Tracy Spiridakos' last season on Chicago P.D.

Despite their close relationship, their time sharing a screen is coming to a close. Tracy Spiridakos is leaving Chicago P.D. at the end of Season 11, though the cast is hoping that, even if she's not a series regular, fans might see her in an episode or two in the future.

"First of all, she’s somebody who I love and care about and respect," Jason Beghe (Voight) told NBC Insider. "She will always be part of the shop. Even if she doesn't come back and work with us, she's part of my life and she's part of our show. You know, she's changed the show, and therefore even going forward, whether she's in the episode or not, she'll be part of the show." He continued, "I’m just grateful for everything that she has done and continues to do."