Tony Goldwyn Got Such a Caring Birthday Note from Kerry Washington: "Love You Foreva"

Law & Order newcomer Tony Goldwyn has been one of the most welcome additions to the show in recent memory — and fans are melting over a sweet birthday message from one of his former co-stars!

Goldwyn celebrated his 64th birthday on May 20, and his former Scandal co-star, Kerry Washington, couldn't help but commemorate the occasion on social media with a photo of the two embracing at a September 2023 event to promote her memoir, Thicker Than Water.

"The Itz to my #Olitz HBD Tony Goldwyn! Love you foreva #ScandalFam," she said. ("Olitz" was the name for the steamy on-screen relationship between star-crossed lovers — Washington's Olivia Pope and Goldwyn's President Fitzgerald Grant — across many seasons of Scandal.

We adore the love and respect shared between these two former co-stars, as it's clear they've remained close.

Tony Goldwyn joining Law & Order cast sparks Kerry Washington speculation

Fans can't get enough of the Goldwyn/Washington on-screen pairing, and ever since Goldwyn joined the cast of Law & Order for Season 23, speculation has run rampant that the Scandal pairing would reunite on the small screen once again — this time on the award-winning NBC series!

In fact, fans have been clamoring so much about a potential reunion that Goldwyn actually brought it up in a recent interview with TODAY that was shared on TikTok.

"If Kerry Washington comes to Law & Order, she will be a villain," he explained. "I can just tell you that right now."

Kerry Washington and Tony Goldwyn pose at the opening night after party for the new hit play "American Son" on Broadway at Brasserie 8 1/2 French Restaurant on November 4, 2018 in New York City. Photo: Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Once Washington got wind of Goldwyn's prediction, she couldn't help but take to the social media platform's comments section to express her utter (tongue-in-cheek) disbelief.

"A villain!?!? Me!?!?!" she wrote alongside a cry-laughing emoji.

The cast of Law & Order has been bolstered by the addition of Tony Goldwyn

Since Goldwyn's arrival on Law & Order, fans have been raving about his performance as District Attorney Nicholas Baxter. Technically, however, this is not the first time the actor has appeared in the L&O universe.

Faithful viewers already know Goldwyn had a memorable run as Frank Goren, the older half-brother of Detective Robert Goren, which involved him guest-starring in a handful of Law & Order: Criminal Intent episodes across seasons.

ADA Nolan Price (Hugh Dancy) and DA Nicholas Baxter (Tony Goldwyn) on Law & Order Season 23 Episode 12. Photo: Will Hart/NBC

We're looking forward to Goldwyn crafting his current character into another truly transcendent and memorable role!

"Just going into a system, an institution where I'm the chief executive, there are a lot of similarities and dealing with being the person whose job is to deal with intractable problems and to sort of steer the ship. I was really surprised how similar it felt to playing Fitz,” Goldwyn told People of playing Baxter. “I think that Baxter isn't as troubled as Fitz. I get the feeling he doesn't have as much baggage — and as far as I know, he is not having an affair."