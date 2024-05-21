NBC Insider Exclusive

Tony Goldwyn Got Such a Caring Birthday Note from Kerry Washington: "Love You Foreva"

The newest Law & Order star received a message from his former on-screen flame!

By Chris Phelan
Law & Order newcomer Tony Goldwyn has been one of the most welcome additions to the show in recent memory — and fans are melting over a sweet birthday message from one of his former co-stars!

Goldwyn celebrated his 64th birthday on May 20, and his former Scandal co-star, Kerry Washington, couldn't help but commemorate the occasion on social media with a photo of the two embracing at a September 2023 event to promote her memoir, Thicker Than Water.

"The Itz to my #Olitz HBD Tony Goldwyn! Love you foreva #ScandalFam," she said. ("Olitz" was the name for the steamy on-screen relationship between star-crossed lovers — Washington's Olivia Pope and Goldwyn's President Fitzgerald Grant — across many seasons of Scandal.

See the sweet photo here.

We adore the love and respect shared between these two former co-stars, as it's clear they've remained close.

Tony Goldwyn joining Law & Order cast sparks Kerry Washington speculation

Fans can't get enough of the Goldwyn/Washington on-screen pairing, and ever since Goldwyn joined the cast of Law & Order for Season 23, speculation has run rampant that the Scandal pairing would reunite on the small screen once again — this time on the award-winning NBC series!

In fact, fans have been clamoring so much about a potential reunion that Goldwyn actually brought it up in a recent interview with TODAY that was shared on TikTok. 

"If Kerry Washington comes to Law & Order, she will be a villain," he explained. "I can just tell you that right now."

RELATED: What's Happened to Tony Goldwyn’s Nicholas Baxter, the New Law & Order D.A.?

Kerry Washington and Tony Goldwyn pose together
Kerry Washington and Tony Goldwyn pose at the opening night after party for the new hit play "American Son" on Broadway at Brasserie 8 1/2 French Restaurant on November 4, 2018 in New York City. Photo: Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Once Washington got wind of Goldwyn's prediction, she couldn't help but take to the social media platform's comments section to express her utter (tongue-in-cheek) disbelief.

"A villain!?!? Me!?!?!" she wrote alongside a cry-laughing emoji.

The cast of Law & Order has been bolstered by the addition of Tony Goldwyn

Since Goldwyn's arrival on Law & Order, fans have been raving about his performance as District Attorney Nicholas Baxter. Technically, however, this is not the first time the actor has appeared in the L&O universe.

Faithful viewers already know Goldwyn had a memorable run as Frank Goren, the older half-brother of Detective Robert Goren, which involved him guest-starring in a handful of Law & Order: Criminal Intent episodes across seasons. 

ADA Nolan Price and DA Nicholas Baxter on Law And Order Episode 2312
ADA Nolan Price (Hugh Dancy) and DA Nicholas Baxter (Tony Goldwyn) on Law & Order Season 23 Episode 12. Photo: Will Hart/NBC

RELATED: Tony Goldwyn's Real-Life Daughter Tess Plays His Child on Law & Order Season 23 Finale

We're looking forward to Goldwyn crafting his current character into another truly transcendent and memorable role!

"Just going into a system, an institution where I'm the chief executive, there are a lot of similarities and dealing with being the person whose job is to deal with intractable problems and to sort of steer the ship. I was really surprised how similar it felt to playing Fitz,” Goldwyn told People of playing Baxter.  “I think that Baxter isn't as troubled as Fitz. I get the feeling he doesn't have as much baggage — and as far as I know, he is not having an affair." 

Read more about:

