Simon Cowell is Visibly Moved By The Jerusalem Youth Chorus's Inspiring Cover of "Home"

The Jerusalem Youth Chorus inspired the Judges and the entire AGT crowd with their Season 19 audition.

The America’s Got Talent stage played home to a youth chorus that paired angelic voices with a message of hope and unity during the Season 19 auditions, proving why the show is such a special place for the country’s top talent.

On the July 16 episode of AGT, the Jerusalem Youth Chorus performed a musical Act that captivated the audience as well as Judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, and Sofia Vergara. However, it's what they said about their group, what they do, and what they stand for that had everyone rooting for them in the next round.

Who are the Jerusalem Youth Chorus?

After they sang, the group explained to the Judges and the audience that they are a collection of Palestinian and Israeli singers who hope to show that unity can be achieved through music and understanding. Despite the violence surrounding them, they sing out for peace, justice, inclusion, and equality.

“We believe through music and through working together and talking to each other we are taking a step forward to building that amazing future where there is justice and there is freedom and there is equality and there is inclusion,” one member told the Judges.

When asked what they’d do if they won the grand prize, they explained their dream of creating more spaces like theirs where people can meet others who might be different but can find common ground through art.

What song did the Jerusalem Youth Chorus Sing?

The Jerusalem Youth Chorus appears on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 7. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

For their audition, the group appropriately chose the song “Home” by Phillip Phillips. The song is a powerful and uplifting anthem about finding comfort and a home in a world that can often be challenging and dark. During these times of conflict, it was clearly refreshing to everyone in the AGT arena to hear something so inspirational from a chorus that carries such a winning message.

“I got those same goosebumps,” Howie Mandel told them. “This is a world anthem, we all live on this planet together and thank you so much for appearing on that stage.”

Sofia Vergara called them “spectacular and heartwarming” and added that they were a “treat” for the audition rounds.

“I love this audition,” Simon Cowell told the group. “You made something very complicated beautiful through friendship.”

With four “yes” votes, the Jerusalem Youth Chorus is heading to the next round of the Season 19 competition.

