Everyone’s favorite felons are back, and this time, they’ve got company.

The Bad Guys 2: Mr. Wolf & the Gang Up to Their Old Tricks in Sequel's First Trailer

They say criminals always return to the scene of the crime, so it should be no surprise that DreamWorks Animation is returning to The Bad Guys, the hit heist movie starring some crafty animal crooks, for a sequel. News broke today that The Bad Guys 2 will open in movie theaters August 1, 2025, and there’s a first trailer, too.

“Everyone’s favorite felons are back, and this time, they’ve got company,” the official synopsis for the film reads. “In the new action-packed chapter from DreamWorks Animation’s acclaimed comedy smash about a crackerjack crew of animal outlaws, our now-reformed Bad Guys are trying (very, very hard) to be good, but instead find themselves hijacked into a high-stakes, globe-trotting heist, masterminded by a new team of criminals they never saw coming: The Bad Girls.”

Watch the first trailer for The Bad Guys 2

The first Bad Guys movie hit theaters in March of 2022, and it went on to be a critical and commercial success. Starring Sam Rockwell as Mr. Wolf, the film follows him and his gang of critter criminals — Mr. Snake (Marc Maron), Mr. Shark (Craig Robinson), Mr. Piranha (Anthony Ramos), and Ms. Tarantula (Awkwafina) — as they try to pull off the heist of their lives, only to end up doing some good in the process.

The entire main voice cast returns for the sequel, including Zazie Beetz as Governor Diane Foxington, Richard Ayoade as Professor Marmalade, and Alex Borstein as Police Chief Misty Luggin. They’ll be joined by the actors voicing The Bad Girls: Orange Is the New Black’s Danielle Brooks as Kitty Kat, a snow leopard; Borat Subsequent Moviefilm breakout Maria Bakalova as Bigtail, a wild boar; and Poker Face’s Natasha Lyonne as Doom, a raven.

Pierre Perifel, who directed the first film, returns for The Bad Guys 2, now joined by co-directer JP Sans, who previously served as head of character animation. The Bad Guys is based on a book series of the same name by Aaron Blabey.

When does The Bad Guys 2 open in theaters? The Bad Guys 2 premieres in theaters on August 1, 2025.

First look pics at The Bad Guys 2

Pigtail (Maria Bakalova), Kitty Kat (Danielle Brooks) and Doom (Natasha Lyonne) in DreamWorks Animation’s The Bad Guys 2, directed by Pierre Perifel. Photo: Universal Pictures/DreamWorks Animation

Mr. Snake (Marc Maron) and Doom (Natasha Lyonne) in DreamWorks Animation’s The Bad Guys 2, directed by Pierre Perifel. Photo: Universal Pictures/DreamWorks Animation

Mr. Snake (Marc Maron), Mr. Shark (Craig Robinson), Mr. Wolf (Sam Rockwell), Mr. Piranha (Anthony Ramos) and Ms. Tarantula (Awkwafina) in DreamWorks Animation’s The Bad Guys 2, directed by Pierre Perifel. Photo: Universal Pictures/DreamWorks Animation

The Bad Guys 2 premieres in theaters everywhere August 1, 2025.