Susan Boyle's Soulful Gospel Vocals While Belting "Oh Happy Day" Will Stun You

Susan Boyle actually took a lucky group of fans to church when she conquered a gospel classic.

How to Watch Watch the Season 19 premiere of America’s Got Talent Tuesday, May 28 at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

In 2018 during the Atlanta stop of her U.S. tour, the Britain's Got Talent winner broke out into an energetic cover of the beloved "Oh Happy Day." Backed by a gorgeous choir, Boyle's soulful vocals filled the room as the audience joyfully clapped along to the beat.

Listen to the performance here.

And if the live performance isn't quite enough for you, Boyle's cover is also featured on her 2014 sixth studio album, Hope.

“It’s an inspirational album full of inspirational songs,” she said when speaking about the project to The Catholic Sun. "Without God, you can do nothing. The kind of gift he’s given me, I have to use for the benefit of others.”

What to know about "Oh Happy Day" by Edwin Hawkins

Though "Oh Happy Day" is originally an 18th century hymn, in 1968 choirmaster Edwin Hawkins rearranged it into the hit widely loved today. According to NPR, the track was the first gospel song to appear on the country's secular charts, and the following year reached the number 4 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 and earned a Grammy for best soul gospel performance.

RELATED: Susan Boyle Leaves Fans Silently Stunned With Rare, Live "Hallelujah" Cover

Susan Boyle performing on "AGT: The Champions." Photo: Trae Patton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Image

"Oh Happy Day" was famously performed by the fictional St. Francis Choir in 1993's Sister Act 2. In addition to Boyle, other vocalists who've covered the song are Elvis, Ray Charles, Aretha Franklin, and The Voice Coach and Happy's Place star, Reba McEntire.

The lyrics to "Oh Happy Day" by Edwin Hawkins

Oh happy day (Oh happy day)

Oh happy day (Oh happy day)

When Jesus washed (When Jesus washed)

Oh when he washed (When Jesus washed)

When Jesus washed (When Jesus washed)

He washed my sins away (Oh happy day)

Oh happy day (Oh happy day)

Oh happy day (Oh happy day)

Oh happy day (Oh happy day)

Oh when he washed (When Jesus washed)

When Jesus washed (When Jesus washed)

Oh, when he washed (When Jesus washed)

He washed my sins away (Oh happy day)

Oh happy day (Oh happy day)

He taught me how to watch, fight and pray

(Fight and pray)

(And he'll rejoice every day)

(Every day)

(Every day)

Oh happy day (Oh happy day)

Oh happy day (Oh happy day)

When Jesus washed (When Jesus washed)

Oh when he washed (When Jesus washed)

When Jesus washed (When Jesus washed)

He washed my sins away (Oh happy day)

Oh happy day (Oh happy day)

He taught me how to watch, fight and pray

Fight and pray!

And he'll rejoice every day

Every day

Every day

Oh happy day (Oh happy day)

Oh happy day (Oh happy day)

Oh happy day (Oh happy day)

Oh happy day (Oh happy day)

Oh happy day (Oh happy day)

When I get to heaven (Oh happy day)

I'm gon' talk right down, yeah (Oh happy day)

Ask my lord Jesus, all right (Oh happy day)

For my starry ground, oh yeah (Oh happy day)

I ain't been to heaven (Oh happy day)

That's what I've been told (Oh happy day)

That the streets up there, all right (Oh happy day)

That they're paved with gold (Oh happy day)

Yeah if you go there (Oh happy day)

Yeah, before I do, yeah (Oh happy day)

Just tell my friends I'm there (Oh happy day)

Then I'm coming too, yeah (Oh happy day)

Oh, oh it was a happy day (Oh happy day)

Oh, it was a happy day, all right (Oh happy day)

Yes a happy day (Oh happy day)

Oh, a happy day (Oh happy day)

Happy day (Oh happy day)

Oh happy day (Oh happy day)

When Jesus washed (When Jesus washed)

Oh when he washed (When Jesus washed)

When Jesus washed (When Jesus washed)

He washed my sins away (Oh happy day)

Oh happy day (Oh happy day)

Oh happy day (Oh happy day)

Oh, good god (Oh happy day)

Oh, Jesus (Oh happy day)

Mmh, yeah (Oh happy day)