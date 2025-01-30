That Shocking Arrest Finally Happened on Found — How [REDACTED] Ends Up Behind Bars

After nearly two seasons of psychological chess moves, the winding game of cat and mouse between Gabi Mosely (Shanola Hampton) and Sir (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) officially came to an end in tonight's episode of Found, "Missing While Misunderstood," when the latter was finally taken into police custody by Detective Mark Trent (Brett Dalton).

At the beginning of tonight's episode, a remorseful Gabi resigns herself to the fact that Trent will arrest her for kidnapping Sir and holding him in her basement for close to a year. Her overwhelming desire to atone for what she's done briefly takes a backseat when Mosely & Associates is hired to locate a missing neurodivergent teenager named TJ. He's ultimately brought home safe and sound, reinforcing the invaluable importance of what Gabi's firm does on a daily basis. But can M&A survive with its leader in prison?

Despite Gabi's tearful plea that the work must continue no matter what, Lacey (Gabrielle Walsh), Dhan (Karan Oberoi), Zeke (Arlen Escarpeta), and Margaret (Kelli Williams) don't seem to think they can carry on the torch by themselves. They all leave the M&A conference room one at a time until a distraught Gabi is the only one remaining.

Sir finally arrested in Found Season 2, Episode 11 — how did it happen?

Sir (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) appears on Found Season 2 Episode 10 "Missing While Outed". Photo: Matt Miller/NBC

Sir then steps out of the shadows and attempts to sway Gabi to his way of thinking, telling her that the other members of M&A never deserved her in the first place. "No more wasting time on them," he says, ready to leave the country with his precious Gabrielle once she acquiesce. Gabi, however, is one step ahead of the master manipulator.

After noticing several things were amiss in the office, she deduced Sir was hiding in the office throughout the episode, and concocted a plan to stop him once and for all. The tearful and gut-wrenching display of a few seconds before was nothing more than a clever ruse to lure her former captor into a false sense of security.

Once Sir is taken away in handcuffs by the DCPD, Gabi turns herself over to Detective Trent, who escorts her out of the building. Lacey and Dhan make their way to Zeke's place, where Lacey's mother vows to find a way to save Gabi. Margaret, meanwhile, heads to the bus station. While staring inside the place from which she was banned earlier in the season, she receives a tap on the shoulder from... Jamie?!

