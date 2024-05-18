Jake Gyllenhaal and Bowen Yang Can't Get Sabrina Carpenter's Song Out of Their Heads

Who's this weekend's Host and Musical Guest, and is it a repeat? Here's what to know about this weekend's episode.

Is Saturday Night Live New Tonight, May 18, 2024?

Is this week's Saturday Night Live new tonight (May 18, 2024) or is it a repeat?



Here's everything to know about this weekend's SNL, as we near the end of Season 49.

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight, May 18?

Yes!

SNL is airing its season finale on Saturday, May 18.

The show will break for summer hiatus after that, returning in the fall for Saturday Night Live Season 50(!).

Jake Gyllenhaal on The Kelly Clarkson Show on March 19, 2024. Photo: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

Who's hosting SNL tonight?

Jake Gyllenhaal!

"Espresso" singer Sabrina Carpenter is the Musical Guest.

Gyllenhaal stars in the upcoming Presumed Innocent series after getting buff for the 2024 Road House remake co-starring Conor McGregor.

It will be Gyllenhaal's third time hosting SNL, after shows in 2007 and 2022. Though the actor is primarily known for dramatic work like Ambulance, Zodiac, Nightcrawler, and The Covenant, he's also flexed his absurdly silly side on the sketch show.

In fact, it's already on display in the promo for May 18's SNL. In it, Gyllenhaal's perusing a script — and busting out some cartoon-worthy voices — when Marcello Hernández asks him to sign his "SNL yearbook."

Jake Gyllenhaal Signs Marcello Hernández’s SNL Finale Yearbook

Gyllenhaal throws his whole self into the endeavor, laughing and near-weeping as he composes just the right message (and Hernández grows bored, eventually dozing off).

"Wait, 'b kewl! - Jack'?" the cast member exclaims after he reads the final inscription, as a proud Gyllenhaal walks away.

How do I get tickets to Saturday Night Live?

SNL's ticket lottery is held annually in August. Want to see all the action live in person? Learn how to enter the lottery for a chance to snag SNL tickets for Season 50 here.

Where can I watch old episodes of Saturday Night Live?

You can stream sketches from every single episode of SNL on Peacock.