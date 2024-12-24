These Rockefeller Center Restaurants Are Open on Christmas Eve

Want to grab a bite while you're visiting the Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center? Here's where you can go.

Seeing the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree is a must if you're traveling to New York City in December. And this year's Norway Spruce is quite the beauty. Coming in at 74 feet tall, 43 feet wide, and weighing roughly 11 tons (or approximately 24,250 pounds), the tree really is a sight to behold.

As is Rockefeller Center in general around Christmastime. Whether you're going ice-skating or just window-shopping the gorgeous holiday store displays, there's something magical about 30 Rock this time of year.

And all that excitement may make you and your loved ones hungry. If that's the case, don't worry: Rockefeller Center has plenty of restaurants open during the holidays to keep you energized in between activities — including on Christmas Eve.

If you'll be stopping by Rockefeller Center this week, here's what to know about the restaurants open there on Christmas Eve.

Rockefeller Center restaurants open on Christmas Eve

If you're visiting Rockefeller Center, consider dining at NARO, a delicious Korean restaurant that has a three-course menu available from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. ET on Christmas Eve and a six-course tasting menu that evening from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET.

Other Rockefeller Center restaurants have special Christmas Eve dining experiences, as well. The American cuisine spot Five Acres is open on Christmas Eve, in addition to Le Rock, a French restaurant that's offering a five-course pre-fixe menu on December 24. If you're in the mood for brunch, the Italian restaurant Lodi has brunch hours from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET on Christmas Eve and will be open until 8:30 p.m. ET. in general.

For more casual dining options, Under 30 Rock is a curated collection of restaurants under Rockefeller Center that will satisfy any craving you have. From pizza to sandwiches to desserts, Under 30 Rock has it all—but operating hours vary by restaurant, including on Christmas Eve. Visit here for more information.

Stay merry (and full!) this holiday season.