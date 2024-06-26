Reba McEntire & Carrie Underwood's Anti-Cheating Live Duet Is Country Brilliance

Before "The Boy Is Mine," the greatest diva-off about a cheater was "Does He Love You," and The Voice Coach Reba McEntire and Carrie Underwood sound so sassy, yet heart-breaking, performing it together. The two country queens sang the duet at the Grand Ole Opry a few years back, emphasizing the contrast between them with their ensembles. Underwood wore a pale pink dress while McEntire went for a sparkly black suit. But their voices were in perfect harmony. Check it out here.

The song was written by Sandy Knox and Billy Stritch and released in 1993 as a single for a McEntire greatest hits album. It describes a love triangle from the perspective of two women who are in love with the same man and don't know where his heart lies. McEntire originally sang the duet with Linda Davis and later recorded a version with Dolly Parton, the pair's first collaboration, per Rolling Stone.

I've known about you for a while now

When he leaves me he wears a smile now

As soon as he's away from me

In your arms is where he wants to be



But you're the one he rushes home to

You're the one he gave his name to

I never see his face in the early morning light

You have his mornings, his daytimes

And sometimes I have his nights



But does he love you (does he love you)

Like he loves me (like he loves me)

Does he think of you (does he think of you)

When he's holding me

And does he whisper (does he whisper) all his fantasies

Does he love you (does he love you) like he's been lovin' me



But when he's with me, he says he needs me

And that he wants me, that he believes in me



And when I'm in his arms, oh he swears there's no one else

Is he deceiving me, or am I deceiving myself?



But does he love you (does he love you)

Like he loves me (like he loves me)

Does he think of you (does he think of you)

When he's holding me

And does he whisper (does he whisper) all his fantasies

Does he love you (does he love you) like he's been lovin' me



Oh shouldn't I lose my temper

Oh and shouldn't I be ashamed

Cause I have everything to lose

And I, I have nothing to gain



But does he love you (does he love you)

Like he loves me (like he loves me)

Does he think of you (does he think of you)

When he's holding me

And does he whisper (does he whisper) all his fantasies

Does he love you (does he love you) like he's been lovin' me



Does he love you

