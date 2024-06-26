Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
Reba McEntire & Carrie Underwood's Anti-Cheating Live Duet Is Country Brilliance
Reba McEntire and Carrie Underwood joined forces to sing McEntire's "Does He Love You," which takes a cheating man to task.
Before "The Boy Is Mine," the greatest diva-off about a cheater was "Does He Love You," and The Voice Coach Reba McEntire and Carrie Underwood sound so sassy, yet heart-breaking, performing it together. The two country queens sang the duet at the Grand Ole Opry a few years back, emphasizing the contrast between them with their ensembles. Underwood wore a pale pink dress while McEntire went for a sparkly black suit. But their voices were in perfect harmony. Check it out here.
About "Does He Love You" by Reba McEntire
The song was written by Sandy Knox and Billy Stritch and released in 1993 as a single for a McEntire greatest hits album. It describes a love triangle from the perspective of two women who are in love with the same man and don't know where his heart lies. McEntire originally sang the duet with Linda Davis and later recorded a version with Dolly Parton, the pair's first collaboration, per Rolling Stone.
The lyrics to "Does He Love You" by Reba McEntire
I've known about you for a while now
When he leaves me he wears a smile now
As soon as he's away from me
In your arms is where he wants to be
But you're the one he rushes home to
You're the one he gave his name to
I never see his face in the early morning light
You have his mornings, his daytimes
And sometimes I have his nights
But does he love you (does he love you)
Like he loves me (like he loves me)
Does he think of you (does he think of you)
When he's holding me
And does he whisper (does he whisper) all his fantasies
Does he love you (does he love you) like he's been lovin' me
But when he's with me, he says he needs me
And that he wants me, that he believes in me
And when I'm in his arms, oh he swears there's no one else
Is he deceiving me, or am I deceiving myself?
But does he love you (does he love you)
Like he loves me (like he loves me)
Does he think of you (does he think of you)
When he's holding me
And does he whisper (does he whisper) all his fantasies
Does he love you (does he love you) like he's been lovin' me
Oh shouldn't I lose my temper
Oh and shouldn't I be ashamed
Cause I have everything to lose
And I, I have nothing to gain
But does he love you (does he love you)
Like he loves me (like he loves me)
Does he think of you (does he think of you)
When he's holding me
And does he whisper (does he whisper) all his fantasies
Does he love you (does he love you) like he's been lovin' me
Does he love you
