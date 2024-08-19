Phil Donahue Dies at 88 Surrounded by Family, Including Wife Marlo Thomas (DETAILS)

Television legend Phil Donahue, famed for revolutionizing daytime talk shows with his game-changing series The Phil Donahue Show, has died at the age of 88.

As revealed in a statement to TODAY, Donahue passed at his Manhattan home on August 18, 2024 surrounded by his family and loved ones, including his wife of 44 years, Marlo Thomas. Donahue redefined the talk show format with his unique blend of audience interaction, investigation journalism, and gripping topics, leading him to become one of the most influential figures in primetime history. We can thank Donahue for allowing the audience to play an active role in the entertainment as the first-ever talk show host to shake up the formula and bring the crowd into the conversation.

As an esteemed media personality, writer, film producer, and more — Donahue was an entertainment industry trailblazer who left behind a mighty legacy.

Phil Donahue's legendary career in TV and on NBC

Phil Donahue during his show 'The Phil Donahue Show' in 1977. Photo: Bettmann/Getty Images

Donahue began his career in the late 1950s in radio before transitioning to television, where he soon became a household name with his eponymous talk show. Premiering in 1967, the show was groundbreaking, running the gamut of political, social, and economic topics, many of which were considered taboo to cover at the time. He was applauded for never shying away from pressing issues and was well known for giving a platform to marginalized voices. Donahue's rapport with guests from all walks of life would set the stage for what would later become the standard for daytime talk shows we know and love today.

Donahue hosted 7000 episodes of his talk show across the show's 29-year run. He was not only a pioneer in his coverage topics but also for the way he showcased his live studio audience. Donahue asked the audience questions and allowed the crowd to play an active role in the discussion. This audience connection became a hallmark of his talk show and further helped revolutionize the format. Even after the series ended in 1996, its influence on television continued.

Donahue's love for shedding light on hard-hitting issues was a passion that spanned decades and took several different shapes. He served a TODAY contributor from 1970 to 1988. In 2002, following a brief retirement, the journalist returned to the hosting desk as the face of MSNBC's Donahue. In 2006, Donahue teamed up with documentary filmmaker Ellen Spiro to co-direct Body of War, a documentary following a disabled Iraq War veteran as he adjusts back to civilian life.

Phil Donahue's wife Marlo Thomas

Phil Donahue and Marlo Thomas attend the American Icon Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on May 19, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Donahue married actress Marlo Thomas in May 1980, spending more than four decades together as husband and wife. Thomas is best known for starring in the 1960s sitcom That Girl. While Donahue and Thomas never had kids of their own together, Donahue's previous marriage to Margaret Cooney led him to become the proud father of five children.

Phil Donahue's awards and honors

Phil Donahue attends the Opening Night Performance of "Gloria: A Life" on October 18, 2018 at the Daryl Roth Theatre in New York City. Photo: Walter McBride/Getty Images

Donahue earned many awards and accolades throughout his prolific career, including over 10 Daytime Emmy Awards, a Peabody Award in 1890, and an induction into the Emmy Hall of Fame in 1993 for his esteemed work in the television industry. He landed in the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Hall of Fame the same year.

As if Donahue's glimmering archive of awards wasn't impressive enough, in 2024, the talk show titan was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Joe Biden.

Donahue's passing marks the end of a television era, but his legacy as a renegade who forever changed how we watch, think, and talk about the world will live on.