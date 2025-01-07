Parvati Shallow's Book Nice Girls Don't Win Is a "Deep Dive" Into Her Story

Tour the New Cast Camp with Host Joe Manganiello | Deal or No Deal Island | NBC

"Through writing this book, I have reclaimed myself," the Deal or No Deal Island Contestant said.

Reality TV legend Parvati Shallow rose to fame when she won $1 million on Survivor at just 25 years old. She went on to compete in several more seasons of the reality game show before becoming a Contestant on Peacock’s The Traitors. And now she’s ready to make waves once again in Season 2 of NBC’s Deal or No Deal Island. But there’s a lot more to her story, all of which she truthfully details in her upcoming memoir, Nice Girls Don’t Win: How I Burned It All Down to Claim My Power.

Set to be published on July 8, 2025 and available for pre-order now, Shallow’s book details how she’s healed and grown from the most challenging and life-changing moments in her life.

Parvati Shallow appears on Deal or No Deal Island Season 2. Photo: Monty Brinton/NBC

Parvati Shallow found her “voice” while writing her memoir Nice Girls Don’t Win

In her upcoming memoir, Shallow shares her story in her own words and details how life’s most difficult moments have shaped her into the person she is today.

“When I was young, I started doing reality television, and then I completely released control over my own story to the reality TV gods,” she said in a video on Instagram in December 2024. “And now through writing this book, I have reclaimed myself. I wrote this book at a very difficult time in my life. I was going through a really hard divorce, I was grieving the death of my younger brother, there was COVID.”

Shallow filed for divorce from fellow Survivor competitor John Fincher, with whom she shares daughter Ama, in August 2021. She’s currently in a relationship with her partner, comedian Mae Martin.

“Through the process of writing this, I came home to myself, I realized who I am, I found my voice, I have rediscovered in a whole new way,” she added.

Shallow’s memoir takes a deep dive into her “childhood growing up in a Florida commune run by a tyrannical female guru, to her journey out of the South and inside the L.A. casting rooms that would eventually drop her into the lush but brutal landscapes of Survivor,” the book’s synopsis reveals. Shallow also details how those life experiences helped “build herself into the ultimate survivor.”

“I hope that this book is your emotional support companion, that it helps you through any feelings of stuckness,” Shallow said on Instagram. “That this helps you bet on yourself and know that you are brave and strong and fierce. And no matter what you’re going through that there is another side and you will get to it.”

Parvati Shallow’s book Nice Girls Don’t Win includes stories for reality TV fans

Considering how impactful her experience on reality TV has been, starting when she was in her 20s, Shallow also shares stories about her time on Survivor and The Traitors in her book.

“Of course, there’s some Survivor stores, there’s some Traitors stories, there’s something for the fans in there,” she said on Instagram. “I will say, this is a deep dive and it is soulful and powerful and provocative in all the best ways.”

