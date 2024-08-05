All About Olympic Sprinter Noah Lyles' Girlfriend, Junelle Bromfield

Noah Lyles isn't the only Olympic track and field medal winner in the relationship.

Noah Lyles is proud to boast, not just of his recent gold-medal win in the men's 100-meter, but of having the “best relationship ever” with his girlfriend, Junelle Bromfield.

Lyles, now crowned the fastest man in the world thanks to his photo finish victory in the 100-meter dash at the 2024 Paris Olympics, has been in a two-year relationship with fellow sprinter Junelle Bromfield from Jamaica. It was a romance that almost didn't happen after the pair “just didn’t click” on their first date in 2017, Lyles told the Fast Lane Lifestyle podcast.

Thankfully, things between the two — much like their professional lives — are very much on track, and the details are just as incredible as their wins.

RELATED: Noah Lyles Wins 100m in Photo Finish, Then Shares Heartwarming Moment with Mom

Junelle Bromfield of Jamaica and Sada Williams of Barbados in action in the Women's 400m Semi-Final during the Athletics competition at Alexander Stadium during the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games on August 5, 2022, in Birmingham, England. Photo: Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

Who is Junelle Bromfield? Junelle Bromfield is a 26-year-old track and field star who won bronze for Jamaica in the 4x400m women's relay at the 2020 Tokyo Games, according to Olympics.com. Like Lyles, her stats are impressive, holding a silver medal in the 2022 World Championships and gold in the World Indoor Championships, among other competitive accomplishments. Both she and Lyles are competing for their respective national teams in the Paris Games.

How did Bromfield and Lyles meet? Bromfield and Lyles met after Bromfield slid into his D.M.s in 2017, but they didn’t hit it off right away, as they explained on the June 13, 2024, Fast Lane Lifestyle podcast episode. Lyles said they began “chitchatting” but that he was “very defensive” about who he started talking to. However, they formed a friendship in the coming months, and in 2018, they decided to meet in person. “It didn’t click at all,” said Bromfield. “It was like, ‘No, let’s just be friends.’” "We both knew that we liked each other, but she could never get a day off from MVP [Track Club] to come visit,” Lyles said during the episode. “I couldn’t come visit because I’d get what? A few hours? Then I’d have to jump back on a plane to get to Monday practice.” They eventually crossed paths in 2021 at the Tokyo Games (which were delayed one year due to the COVID-19 pandemic), but at the time, they were both seeing other people, according to US Weekly. Fast forward to 2022, when Lyles decided to ask Bromfield for a second date after maintaining a close friendship. At the time, both were recently single. Eventually, Bromfield moved to Lyles’ home state of Florida, where she joined a training group and lived by herself. But Lyles’ mother, Keisha Caine, was having none of it, and on top of driving Bromfield 40 minutes each way to practice every day, she invited Bromfield to stay in her home. “That is a support that I’m extremely grateful for,” Bromfield said on the podcast. Despite training in the same sport, Bromfield and Lyles knew early on that they wanted to keep their personal and professional lives compartmentalized. “Even before we started dating, we had a good balance,” Lyles said in the podcast episode. “We’d show up to quite a few track meets that we were both at, and we weren’t dating at the time, but nobody would know that we knew each other.” Just ahead of the Games, Lyles told US Weekly about one of the upsides of competing in the same sport. “We have that mental space to be able to share with each other and continuously feed to each other,” he said.

RELATED: Watch SNL's Mikey Day and Marcello Hernández Try to Out-Strut an Olympic Race Walker

Junelle Bromfield of Team Jamaica competes during the 4 x 400m Relay Mixed final on day eight of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on August 3, 2024 in Paris, France. Photo: Kevin Voigt/Getty Images

When did Bromfield and Lyles officially start dating? Bromfield and Lyles became Instagram official on December 4, 2022, though they’d already been dating since the previous summer, People.com reported. The post showed the couple looking sharp on the red carpet for the USATF Night of Legends Awards, where Lyles was named Male Athlete of the Year by the sports’ governing body.

“Wore black but I still lit up the night,” Bromfield captioned the Instagram photo.

Ever since, they’ve gushed over one another on social media, including in a July 27, 2024, clip where they shared their Olympic statuses. Their dance-worthy days on the track are also the things relationship goals are made of.

Lyles told the Inside Track podcast on March 18, 2024, that communication was the key to a healthy relationship.

“This has taught me a lot of patience, and I believe this is my best relationship ever,” said the gold medalist.

Inside their Relationship

Noah Lyles of Team United States celebrates winning the gold medal in the Men's 100m Final on day nine of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on August 04, 2024 in Paris, France Photo: Christian Petersen/Getty Images

When not competing in the Olympics, Bromfield and Lyles now live together in Florida.

While discussing their relationship on the Fast Lane Lifestyle podcast, Bromfield confessed she was attracted to Lyles’ “brutal honesty.” Lyles said “hearing stuff like that” confirmed to him that Bromfield was the one.

“I already liked you, but that’s a solidified answer of, like, ‘OK, we’re going to grow old together, and it’s going to be forever, and it’s going to be constant,’” said Lyles. “Hearing things like that is, like, yeah. I’d want a woman like that to raise my kids.’”

On July 3, 2024, after punching her ticket for the Olympic Games, Bromfield told The Inside Lane that Lyles showed her the importance of tending to her mental health, especially after dealing with “a lot of loss” in her family.

According to the Jamaica Observer, Bromfield’s mother was diagnosed with stage 4 cervical cancer in January 2021 and died a short time later, an event that pushed Bromfield to train harder.

“I started therapy, like, two years ago because my boyfriend is big on therapy, and he felt as if I needed it, too,” Bromfield told Inside Lane. “It honestly has helped a lot because I feel as if I’ve been suffering with survivors’ guilt, and it was basically laying on my shoulders. Now, I’m like, ‘You know, I’ve got to live my life and just enjoy the moment of it because life is short.’”

Lyles, himself, is a mental health advocate, announcing in April 2020 that he was prescribed antidepressant medication, he wrote in an August 2, 2020, post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. He called it "one of the best decisions I have made in a while."

Following Lyles’ first-time Olympic medal victory, Bromfield addressed her tens of thousands of social media followers with a bold statement: “The double is alive,” perceived by most as her and Lyles's shared Olympic medal status as a couple. Her photo showed Broomfield in the stands, embracing Lyles following his Olympic win.

If he nabs a second gold medal, Lyles would become the first U.S. man to win both events at the same Games since Carl Lewis did so in 1984.