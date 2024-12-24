Is a New Episode of St. Denis Medical on Tonight (December 24, 2024)?

It’s Christmas time but St. Denis Medical already celebrated its holiday season in the hospital during last week’s episode. So, many may be wondering if the new comedy from the creator of Superstore has anything else tucked away to put in your stocking.

Tuesdays are usually when new episodes of St. Denis Medical air, but this Tuesday is Christmas Eve and like countless other things across the country, the schedule for the NBC comedy is impacted by the holiday. So, here’s what eager fans need to know in order to catch the latest episodes of St. Denis Medical or gather your family around the TV this holiday season and catch up on the entire series so far.

Is St. Denis Medical on tonight, December 24, 2025? Sadly, there is no new episode of St. Denis Medical on December 24, 2025 due to the Christmas Eve holiday. In fact, the show is taking a break until January 14, when the latest episode will air and kick off a slew of new episodes for fans to enjoy. Until then, there’s still plenty to watch when it comes to the new comedy, provided you have a subscription to Peacock.

Matt (Mekki Leeper) and Dr. Bruce (Josh Lawson) on St. Denis Medical Season 1 Episode 6. Photo: Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Where to watch past episodes of St. Denis Medical

If you and your family are looking for the perfect family-friendly, laugh-out-loud show to watch while you’re all gathered for the holiday season, you can’t go wrong with St. Denis Medical. The first six episodes of the series are currently available to stream on Peacock provided you have any kind of subscription. What makes it all the more perfect to watch right now is that the sixth episode is a hilarious and heartfelt holiday episode titled “Ho-Ho-Hollo” all about the wacky events that happen at the hospital on Christmas. So, there’s nothing stopping you and your loved ones from enjoying a terrific new comedy that’s totally on the theme for your holiday celebration. And, it’ll get everyone all caught up before new episodes debut in 2025 on January 14.

