Nate Bargatze Says Why Social Media's Not for Him in This Classic Tonight Show Stand-Up

For anyone who could use a laugh, Nate Bargatze always delivers.

Last month, the Nashville-based comedian returned to host Saturday Night Live for the second time in just a year. While Bargatze seems to be on the expressway to SNL Five-Timers Club status, he's been performing hilarious comedy sets on another late night series, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, for a decade.

For his Tonight Show debut in March 2014, "The Nicest Man in Stand-Up" talked about being a self-professed "pretty lazy guy," the embarrassment of wearing Under Armour shirts (they "show the worst parts of your body"), and how surprisingly easy it is to purchase a tiger in America.

And in this stand-up set from November 2016, Bargatze shared stories about performing in a prison (and how his comedy didn't translate too well with the inmates), arguing with his wife about dog pills at 3 a.m., and why social media is not for him. Watch the clip below.

Nate Bargatze performs on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on November 2, 2016. Photo: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Nate Bargatze is over dramatic Facebook friends in this hilarious Tonight Show set

"I took social media off my phone. It's too much! You just walk around and look at it all day," he told The Tonight Show audience. "Facebook is just too much. It's either everybody's best or worst days of their life. They're either like, 'I'm getting married!' or 'My house is on fire.' No one's like, 'Today's normal, nothing happened. I have no strong opinions about anything.'"

"My wife gets mad because she's like, 'You don't like any of my photos on Facebook.,'" he continued. "And its like, 'Is this not enough? Just being married and living together? I did like it when we took it I said I like that photo I told you that. I'm in the photo. There's not much more I can do in this photo's life.'"

If Bargatze was already over social media in November 2016, we can only imagine how he feels about the current world of Instagram, X, and TikTok.

This was the comedian's fifth appearance on The Tonight Show. His debut was in March 2014, with his most recent being in October 2023, just weeks before his first SNL hosting gig. He also sat down with Seth Meyers on Late Night with Seth Meyers in October 2024, where he spoke about his healthy relationship with gambling and working on his first book.