You'll Adore the Perfect Name Adrian Stoica & Hurricane Gave Their New Puppy

America's Got Talent Season 18 winner Adrian Stoica — who took the top prize for performing amazing tricks and skits with his border collie Hurricane — just got a new puppy, and her name is as adorable as her fluffy fur.

Adrian Stoica and Hurricane's new puppy

Stoica first tipped off fans about the new arrival with a post on Instagram, writing: "Ready for big news from Hurricane?!? #surprise 🥰 She wants to introduce you her new small sister 💝#happytogether 😍 Stay tuned for more info and sweet details about her…," then followed up a few days later with a proper introduction.

"A new love story has just begun… 😍 Welcome DIVA 🎀 [aka Midnight Fairytale] 💖," Stoica revealed in a post on May 1. In the pictures, the ridiculously adorable gray dog gazes right at the camera, happily running in grass and then sitting with her "big sister" Hurricane.

"Hurricane, me and all the crew is totally in love with you little lilac teddy bear 🥰," Stoica continued. Welcome to the family Diva!

"You got lucky and your papa department. He's truly a Wonderful person and he already loves you so much," reads one of the many congratulatory comments on the post.

Adrian Stoica said goodbye to Rory last year

Adrian Stoica performs during Season 1 Episode 6 of America's Got Talent: Fantasy League Photo: Chris Haston/NBC

Hurricane is going to be the best big sister because she learned the ropes from her own older sis, Stoica's late dog Rory. Sadly, just 10 days before his competition-winning performance, Stoica had to say goodbye to Rory.

He spoke movingly of her from the stage, saying "She was the mentor of Hurricane, so without Rory it's very hard because it's a piece of your heart... Hurricane helped me a lot during this difficult time because she knows my emotion. She stays with me. After losing Rory I realize life is short, you need to chase your dreams."

