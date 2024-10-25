Megan Thee Stallion's Ruthless Read of the Sex and the City Characters Is Gold

Sacha Baron Cohen Was Thrown Out of New York After Filming Borat with Rudy Giuliani (Extended)

We couldn't help but wonder...is Megan Thee Stallion a Carrie? The rapper stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to talk about her new album and current interests, including the iconic HBO series Sex and the City.

Though it premiered in the 1990s and hasn't left the zeitgeist since, SATC is new to Hottie Meg, and she told Jimmy Fallon all of her thoughts about the core cast of characters.

How Megan Thee Stallion characterized the Sex and the City characters

Meg explained that she hasn't yet watched either of the movies or the current spin-off series, but she did finish the original run of episodes, so her opinions are based on that.

When Fallon showed her a picture of Samantha (Kim Cattrall) from the show, she asked, "Is this not a picture of me? She is me, I’m her." At first, Meg wasn't a Samantha fan, thinking that the character's life revolved around being desperate for sex. But as the show went on she realized, "She runs men. She does not let men run her. She keeps trying to tell the girls, 'stop making men the center of your life, go shopping, have a good time, make your money, and then have fun with your little toys.' And I’m like, 'Yes, I get that.'"

As for good girl Charlotte (Kristin Davis), Meg offered, "She is, you know, a little delulu, but it’s cute. She would be my bestie because she’s so emotional. You know what was wrong in that friend group? Nobody ever told her, 'Charlotte, you trippin.'"

Megan Thee Stallion during an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) got an eye roll, but her love interest Steve (David Eigenberg) is Meg's favorite. "I cannot stand Miranda. She never got nothing good to say. She’s so sad all the time...How could anybody even fix their lips to be mean to Steve? And Miranda figured out a way."

She was equally harsh about Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker). Though she was always beautiful, Meg just couldn't get behind her decisions. "She’s always attractive doing these sicko things. She’s nuts. But you know what? I see a lot of myself in this character. Carrie really loved drama," Meg observed. "She’d literally wake up and figure out, how can I mess up everybody’s day? How can I be my cutest messing up everybody’s day?"

