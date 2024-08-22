Lainey Wilson and Anne Wilson's Duet Of "Praying Woman" Is Like Church In A Bottle

The two singers came together in the dressing room of the Grand Ole Opry.

Country singers Anne Wilson and Lainey Wilson may not be related, but when they sing together, they find a sisterly harmony. In the dressing room of the Grand Ole Opry, the two artists performed a stripped-down version of their duet "Praying Woman," and it's so powerful. Check it out father down.

About "Praying Woman" by Anne Wilson and Lainey Wilson

Anne Wilson, who makes Christian music, had DM'd with Lainey Wilson but not met her in person before she invited her to write a song together.

“I was so nervous because I love Lainey,” Anne Wilson told People. They decided to write a song about their mothers, and that's how "Praying Woman" ended up on Anne Wilson's album Rebel. “She’s exactly 10 years older than me,” Anne said about Lainey. “She’s a big sister to me. She’s got so much experience that she’s been so gracious to share and kind of be a mentor to me.”

The song is about the quiet strength of a mother figure who prays daily. Even though those around her may not realize that she's "Underlining the gospel and black coffee sippin'" before the household wakes up or "thanking God for those fast asleep blessings," she knows that Jesus can hear her.

On YouTube, one commenter praised the way the two women shared space on the song, keenly observing, "These two are spectacular together. No egos or competition, just enjoying singing together and each other’s voice. Spectacular!"

Reba McEntire invited Lainey Wilson to join the Opry on the finale of The Voice Season 25

On The Voice, after guest performer Lainey Wilson sang her single "Hang Tight Honey," she was joined on stage by Reba McEntire, who offered the 32-year-old a delightful surprise.

"Lainey, I am so proud of you," McEntire said. "I am thrilled to death if I had anything to do with your career, 'cause you are blowing it up. I couldn't be more proud to be the one that helps you continue to bridge the gap between our generations, keep 'em all goin'. I'd like to be the person who invites you to be an official member of the Grand Ole Opry."

Lainey Wilson is seen performing during a rehearsal at NBC's "Today" show Citi Concert Series at Rockefeller Plaza on June 25, 2024 in New York City.

As The Voice Host Carson Daly said, membership to the organization is "the highest honor to get as a country music artist."

