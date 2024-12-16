Keke Palmer Has Strong Thoughts on What She Wants for Christmas Dinner: "Obvi!"

Please don't bring beef to Keke Palmer's Christmas dinner, whether it's in the form of meat or arguments. The Password host is all about spending happy time with her loved ones, and eating just the right foods.

In recent years, Palmer has opened up about her holiday traditions and how she's excited to create new ones with her son, Leonidas, who she sweetly calls "Leo." But when it comes to big holiday meal, the Nope actress opts for a classic dinner.

Keke Palmer at the 2024 Met Gala: "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York City. Photo: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Keke Palmer's Christmas dinner must always have a holiday ham

In an interview with Country Living, Palmer was asked whether she prefers ham or turkey on Christmas and she didn't hesitate to answer. "Ham obvi!" she said, adding that she's also big fan of side dishes. "Dressing, sweet potatoes, potato salad, and mac and cheese" she told the magazine are her favorites, with macaroni and cheese being the thing she'd make herself.

If you're not the cooking type, Palmer recommended making a dish "with someone" you love. In fact, spending time with loved ones and family is what she wants most during the holiday season. "I just don't think there is a greater gift that time and love with those you love. Especially when you work as much as I do," she told Country Living.

Kaka Palmer's favorite holiday traditions include classic Christmas movies

"Every year we watched A Diva's Christmas Carol. This was our favorite Scrooge take!" she told Country Living. She also recalled that, growing up, she enjoyed watching It's a Wonderful Life. "It's my dad's favorite movie," she shared.

Now a mother to son Leodis, Palmer has the opportunity to start brand new family traditions. In an Instagram post shared on Christmas Eve in 2023, Palmer said she's excited "to start creating my own with my son!"

Keke Palmer and her son Leo celebrate National Pancake Day in matching suits on September 18, 2024 in New York City. Photo: Sara Jaye/Getty Images for Holiday Inn Express

Palmer already has one holiday tradition idea she's excited to do with her baby boy. “I love the idea of doing ornaments for every year of [Leo’s] first, second, third, fifth, whatever Christmases,” Palmer told Us Weekly, adding that it "can be a [keepsake] within our family.”

She said she got the idea from a friend who gifted her ornaments with Leo's face on them. “Maybe it can even become a tradition … each year, that you do a new custom one to mark his age and his growth and that it’s something that he can also pass down and do with his children,” she explained.

Keke Palmer got into the holiday season on Saturday Night Live

What good are the holidays without someone to cozy up to? In Season 48, Episode 7, Palmer and SZA, the episode's Host and Musical Guest, teams up to record Saturday Night Live's "Big Boys," an ode to "that time of year we find a man to keep us warm through these cold months," as Palmer explains in the intro.

"Big Boys" took on a life of its own outside of SNL, with the sound going viral on TikTok — leading some to think the song was off of SZA's latest album, instead of from a sketch. It was even featured in a TikTok-centric sketch from Pedro Pascal's Season 48 episode (with a cameo by his longtime pal Sarah Paulson).

Whether it's a traditional Christmas dinner or a holiday anthem, Palmer knows what she's talking about.