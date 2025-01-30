Why Law & Order Guest Stars Katie Lowes and Zeljko Ivanek Look Familiar

From a covert assassin to an apocalyptic villain, there's no role these Law & Order guest stars can't handle.

Katie Lowes is no stranger to playing a killer, but her latest role on Law & Order was a slightly more sympathetic character than her part on Scandal.

In the Season 24 episode, titled “The Hardest Thing,” Lowes played Victoria Beyer, a dutiful daughter who loved her ailing father so much that she was willing to take his life in an assisted suicide plot. The plan was designed to save him from an agonizing death from a terminal form of dementia.

The man tasked with defending Victoria’s controversial actions in court was played by another versatile actor who was more-than-likely familiar to viewers: Zeljko Ivanek.

Among the episode's other guest stars were Jack Cutmore-Scott as Victoria's brother Sean Harper; Clay Boulware as Mark Beyer (Victoria’s husband); Theodora Miranne as Clarissa Harper (the victim's wife); and Ethan Herschenfeld as a CEO named Adam Bell.

To find out more about some of these talented performers and their multifaceted careers, read on.

Victoria Beyer (Katie Lowes) appears on Law & Order Season 24 Episode 11 "The Hardest Thing". Photo: Will Hart/NBC

Who did Katie Lowes play on Scandal? Lowes is perhaps best known for playing law school graduate turned assassin and fixer Quinn Perkins on the political thriller series Scandal. Although Law & Order stars Lowes' fellow Scandal alum Tony Goldwyn — who joined as District Attorney Nicholas Baxter in Season 23 — the pair didn’t share any scenes together during her guest appearance. Lowes once gushed to DuJour magazine that her costars on Scandal helped make it the “best job” she’d ever had. “It’s the people that make it so amazing — and the material,” she shared at the time.

What else has Katie Lowes starred in? Aside from her time on Scandal, Lowes played Rachel in the 2022 limited series Inventing Anna, which followed the true-crime story of fake heiress Anna Delvey, and has done voice work in the animated blockbusters Zootopia, Big Hero 6, and Wreck-it Ralph. She’s also guest-starred on hit TV shows like Rescue Me, The Sopranos, Without a Trace, NCIS, Ghost Whisperer, Castle, Leverage, This is Us, Grey’s Anatomy, and The Closer, according to her IMDB bio.

Charles Banks (Željko Ivanek) appears on Law & Order Season 24 Episode 11 "The Hardest Thing". Photo: Will Hart/NBC

What else has Zeljko Ivanek been in? While Zeljko Ivanek played buttoned-up defense attorney Charles Banks in “The Hardest Thing" episode of Law & Order, his past acting resume includes everything from an apocalyptic villain in The Walking Dead: Dead City to the White House Chief of Staff on Madam Secretary. In 2008, Invanek took home an Emmy for his portrayal of Ray Fiske on the legal thriller Damages. The three-time Tony Award nominee has also appeared in films like Argo, Black Hawk Down, The Manchurian Candidate, Live Free or Die Hard, The Bourne Legacy, Courage Under Fire, Donnie Brasco, and Hannibal, according to IMDB. Ivanek’s numerous television credits also include recurring roles on Oz, 24, True Blood, Heroes, Big Love, Banshee, and 12 Monkeys.

To tell Victoria Beyer's family's sad story in “The Hardest Thing,” Law & Order showrunners also relied on guest star Jack Cutmore-Scott, who played Victoria’s brother, Sean Harper. Sean initially tipped police office that his sister might be responsible for their dad's death, but then clammed up on the stand.

What shows and films has Jack Cutmore-Scott appeared in? Many may recognize Cutmore-Scott from his role as Freddy Crane on the Frasier revival. He’s also appeared in the films Oppenheimer, Tenet, Kingsman:The Secret Service and Dunkirk.

To keep up with all the complex legal cases headed to court this season on Law & Order, watch all-new episodes Thursday nights at 8/7c p.m. on NBC or stream them on Peacock after they become available the next day.