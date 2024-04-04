Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
Jocelyn Hudon Met Her Husband in the Cutest, Most Unexpected Way
The Chicago Fire newbie has a rom-com-worthy love story in real life.
Jocelyn Hudon has a rom-com-worthy love story. The actor, who just joined the cast of Chicago Fire of Season 12, met her now-husband in an unusual (and very Los Angeles) way. Keep reading to learn more about their relationship.
How Jocelyn Hudon met husband Jake Manley
"We met through our mutual self-tape coach (the person who films our auditions), and we’re also with the same acting agent. We ended up driving to our agent's summer party together and have been together ever since," Hudon told Entertainment Tonight. "At [the] party, I got cold, so he brought me a sweater from his trunk. It smelled so good and fresh and I was like, 'This is from your trunk!?' I liked him instantly after that...I love his sense of humor, we’re both goofy and we can really make each other laugh. I also love how opposite from me he is, we’re really yin and yang, which is great because we balance each other out."
Since getting together, Hudon and Manley have co-starred on the Netflix fantasy series The Order and the Hallmark movie Love in the Maldives.
The pair eloped to Vegas in 2021 after a Gilmore Girls-inspired proposal. "We had just driven six hours from Toronto to Montreal and got to our Airbnb...we went up to the rooftop terrace and waiting on the patio was 1,000 red roses. I was so shocked. I thought maybe production had sent them or it was a mistake...and then Jake said, '1,000 red roses,' which is from one of my favorite episodes of Gilmore Girls. Then he got down on one knee," Hudon recalled, referencing the scene in which Lorelai Gilmore gets 1,000 of her favorite flower, yellow daisies.
Jocelyn Hudon plays Paramedic Lyla Novak on Chicago Fire
The warm and bubbly Lyla Novak is a welcome change after Violet Mikami's (Hanako Greensmith) last partner in the ambulance, the antagonistic Jared Lennox (Wesam Keesh). Novak is already flirting with her Firehouse 51 colleagues, but she's also deeply dedicated to her job. Based on how she's getting along with the rest of the crew, it seems like she'll be sticking around.
