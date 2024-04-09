Jimmy Announces the Books That Have Advanced to the Final Four of Fallon Book Club

Jimmy Announces the Books That Have Advanced to the Final Four of Fallon Book Club

The winning book to be read by Jimmy Fallon will be announced on Wednesday, April 10. Check out the two mystery novels that are going head-to-head.

It's Down to Two: Vote in Jimmy's Fallon Book Club Final Round

It's down to the final two for Fallon Book Club's next read!

How to Watch Watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on NBC weeknights at 11:35/10:35c and next day on Peacock.

On March 25, Jimmy Fallon first announced the return of his Fallon Book Club for spring 2024, revealing its March Madness twist.

"Since March Madness is happening, I thought it would be fun to pick 16 new books. The sweet 16," said The Tonight Show Host. "Then we're going to have a bracket face-off. For no reason, they're just going to battle each other out, and see what books are going to win."

Last week, on April 4, Fallon updated viewers on which titles made it to the final four. Now, he has revealed which two titles are going head-to-head to be named this year's Fallon Book Club pick.

The people have spoken, and the two books that readers have chosen are both suspenseful novels.

"After almost 700,000 votes, the two remaining books are Nightwatching by Tracy Sierra, and How to Solve Your Own Murder by Kristen Perrin," Fallon announced, placing the two books on his desk.

"We started with 16 books, and now we're down to two. Whichever of these two wins, that's the book that we're going to be reading together," he explained once again.

"I'll give you a little synopsis," Fallon continued, as he read the Nightwatching plot description, and The Roots provided some spine-tingling mood music.

RELATED: Jimmy Fallon Just Relaunched His Book Club! See All 16 New Releases on His List

"Home alone with her young children during a blizzard, a mother hears a noise," Fallon began. "But this sound is disturbingly familiar. It's the sound of footsteps coming up the stairs! She catches a glimpse of him, and at once knows her situation is even more dire than she feared — because she knows exactly who he is and what he wants."

Check out the 2024 Fallon Book Club spring read finalists

Fallon also shared the synopsis for How to Solve Your Own Murder. "This is also a debut. A teenage girl named Frances visits a fortune teller who makes a chilling prediction: One day she will be murdered," Fallon read. "Frances spends a lifetime trying to solve a crime that hasn't happened yet."

To give voters even more of a taste, Fallon read the first line of each title.

"Maybe they'll have me do the audiobook," he joked. "This could be like an audition." Are you listening, Audible?

Jimmy Fallon during “Fallon Book Club: Championship Round” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Episode 1957, Monday, April 8, 2024. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

RELATED: All 65 Books in Jenna Bush Hager’s Book Club, Read With Jenna

Even How to Solve Your Own Murder author Kristen Perrin felt the love. "I am blown away that How to Solve Your Own Murder is still in the running, thank you for the love," she commented on Instagram. "I can’t believe how lucky I am!"

Vote for the Fallon Book Club's spring read now.

Voting ends Tuesday, April 9, and the Spring 2024 Fallon Book Club winner will be announced on Wed, April 10. Which title will be getting your vote?