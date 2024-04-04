Alex Edelman on His HBO Comedy Special and the Time Tom Brady Tied His Tie (Extended)

With 600,000 votes already in, this is the biggest Fallon Book Club yet.

Jimmy's Fallon Book Club Is Down to Its Final Four Picks: See Them and Vote Now

Things are heating up in the Fallon Book Club.

On March 25, Jimmy Fallon first announced the return of his Fallon Book Club, this time with a March Madness twist. And now it's down to the Final Four.

"Since March Madness is happening, I thought it would be fun to pick 16 new books. The sweet 16," said The Tonight Show Host. "Then we're going to have a bracket face-off. For no reason, they're just going to battle each other out, and see what books are going to win."

Fallon shared the results from the first round of voting on March 29, revealing the eight books advancing to the the next level. And on April 3, Fallon introduced the Final Four in his bracket. The Host also shared a few plot points from each (he read the back of the cover) in dramatic fashion.

RELATED: Jimmy Fallon Just Relaunched His Book Club! See All 16 New Releases on His List

"The latest rounds of voting ended last night and so far we've received almost 600,000 votes," Fallon said. "That's the biggest book club we've done so far!"

Jimmy Fallon during the “Fallon Book Club Announcement” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Episode 1947 on Monday, March 25, 2024. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

Which 2024 books are competing to be the Fallon Book Club Spring Read?

"Now it's time to reveal the final four books that have advanced to the next round," he said as he placed the short stack on his desk. "I want everyone to vote. We had 600,000 votes. Let's break a million on this one. Let's show everyone that America reads."

The first two books going up against one another are Nightwatching by Tracy Sierra, and The Fox Wife by Yangsze Choo.

In the second bracket, it's How To Solve Your Own Murder by Kristen Perrin versus The Other Valley by Scott Alexander Howard.

RELATED: All 65 Books in Jenna Bush Hager’s Book Club, Read With Jenna

To give viewers a taste of what these titles are about, Fallon provided a short synopsis of each of the books, which involve everything from supernatural foxes and fortune tellers to mysterious murders and time-traveling teens.

"I want to read all of these, but there's only room for one," he joked after reading the plot descriptions.

Did your favorite make the cut?

How to vote in the Fallon Book Club

To vote for your pick, head over to the Fallon Book Club website.

Voting ends Sunday, April 7, and the top two titles will be revealed on on Monday, April 8.