Where to Watch the New York Jets vs. Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football

It's time for Week 7 of the NFL regular season, and that means another major matchup comes to Sunday Night Football.

This week, we get to watch two storied AFC franchises go head-to-head, with both teams hoping to make a bigger impression in their respective divisions. And we might just see a showdown between two iconic quarterbacks, as well, depending on personnel decisions this week. However the teams line up, it's bound to be an interesting game, particularly given how both teams are coming into the matchup.

So, to get you ready for Sunday Night Football on NBC and Peacock, let's take a closer at the Pittsburgh Steelers versus the New York Jets.

Who's playing on Sunday Night Football this week? This Sunday, October 20, the New York Jets visit the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium for Sunday Night Football on NBC and Peacock.

For the Jets, it's a chance to climb back up after a three-game losing streak and prove they still have some juice. For the Steelers, it's a chance to assert superiority against an in-conference opponent and prove that they can hang with the powerful Baltimore Ravens at the top of the AFC North.

Aaron Rodgers and Breece Hall of the New York Jets during the game between the New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 6, 2024 in London, England. Photo: Mario Hommes/DeFodi Images

When is the Jets vs. Steelers kickoff time? Like every Sunday Night Football game this season, the Jets and the Steelers will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET, and air on NBC and stream simultaneously on Peacock.

As always, the game will be preceded by the Football Night in America broadcast, recapping Sunday's action and looking ahead to the matchup of the night.

What to expect from the New York Jets vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game on Sunday Night Football

Justin Fields #2 of the Pittsburgh Steelers hands off the ball during the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo: Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images

There are several key questions looming over this SNF matchup, but the biggest might be who exactly will lead the Steelers offense this week. Russell Wilson, who was traded to Pittsburgh earlier this year, was injured in the preseason and hasn't started a game yet, leaving backup Justin Fields with the starting job. Fields has done pretty well so far, leading the Steelers to a 4-2 record and throwing just one interception in six games on his way to more than 1,100 passing yards, but Wilson is still the veteran with the proven track record, and the Steelers did make a big play to get him on their roster. So, will Wilson start this week? We'll wait and see what Steelers coach Mike Tomlin decides, but if he does start, it'll be interesting to see how he fares against fellow veteran Aaron Rodgers.

Speaking of Rodgers, the other big question this week is whether or not the Jets can clean up their act enough to be a competitive team. They're facing a short week thanks to the Monday Night Football game they lost to the Bills on October 14. In that game, the team gave up 11 penalties for more than 100 yards, and Rodgers sealed the loss with a late-game interception. It's not that the Jets haven't been putting up points, or that they've been blown out; they've lost their last three games by six points or less each time, including Monday's 23-20 loss to Buffalo. It's that they've been having trouble finishing games, and if they can just get all the pieces in place this time around, they might have something.

Meanwhile, the Steelers will be looking for a little bit of redemption. This is their second Sunday night game in less than a month, and the last time they were under the Sunday Night Football lights on October 6, they lost to the Cowboys, their age-old rival. Facing the Jets at home in primetime is a chance to put up a big win with a big audience watching, and they'll be doing everything they can not to squander that.

Catch the New York Jets vs. Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football, October 20 at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock!