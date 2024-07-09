Severide Is on Top of Truck 81 When It Gets Stolen | Chicago Fire | NBC

When the Chicago Fire alum first emerged on the Hollywood scene, he was sporting much longer hair than Matthew Casey.

Jesse Spencer Looks So Suave With Side Bangs & His Hair Grown Out to His Cheeks

Several NBC stars have had dramatic hair evolutions through the years, including Law & Order: Special Victims Unit's Mariska Hargitay and The Voice's Adam Levine. Another person to add to the list: Chicago Fire alum Jesse Spencer.

How to Watch Watch Chicago Fire on NBC and Peacock.

Spencer has played Matthew Casey in the One Chicago universe for years, departing as a main character in the middle of Season 10 but returning for moments in Seasons 11 and 12.

But before the Australian-born actor cut his hair for Firehouse 51, he was rocking effortlessly cool longer locks and side bangs, plus a lighter shade with highlights. A picture from 2007 completely epitomizes Spencer's former surfer-guy aesthetic, and we have to say: We wouldn't be mad if he brought this look back.

RELATED: Jesse Spencer Nails an American Accent So Well, You Won't Believe Where He's From

If a future Chicago Fire storyline calls for Matthew Casey to return with grown-out hair for any reason, fans should rest easy knowing Spencer is not only up for the challenge, he'll look darn good pulling it off.

See photo proof, below.

Jesse Spencer arrives at the 2007 Video Music Awards held at The Palms Hotel and Casino on September 9, 2007 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Jesse Spencer's Chicago Fire co-star Kara Killmer talks their on-screen chemistry

Although Spencer's status as a Chicago Fire series regular ended after Season 10, his time on the show is held in high regards by fans.

Spencer's Matthew Casey married Kara Killmer's Sylvie Brett in a memorable Season 12 wedding episode, cementing "Brettsey" as one of One Chicago's most iconic couples.

RELATED: After Matthew Casey and Sylvie Brett's Wedding, Revisit Their Chicago Fire Romance

"We really just spend a lot of time laughing and joking around," Killmer told NBC Insider about working with Spencer. "[Spencer] is such a clown in real life, and so delightful, you know? There's a lot of laughter that goes behind just about every single thing that we film."

Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer) and Matt Casey ( Jesse Spencer) appear in Season 12 Episode 6 of Chicago Fire Photo: Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC

"It was such a treat to get to have him back for this episode," Killmer said about Spencer returning for the "Brettsey" wedding. "It was like coming home, you know? We picked up right where we left off. It was really sweet getting to have him back for this episode. It was like he never left."

Chi-Hards especially loved seeing Brett and Casey exchange their vows. As Killmer explained, "I think one of the things that's refreshing about this episode is in their vows; they are finally getting to say to each other face to face what everyone has understood, but it's kinda been left unsaid. You don't frequently get to hear them talk about how much they love each other, and so that was something that was very satisfying about filming the wedding is that you finally get to hear them say to each other what everyone has been seeing and feeling and thinking for, you know, the last, like, five years."