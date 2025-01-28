Jason Patric Is Joining Law & Order: Organized Crime in Season 5

What else has Jason Patric been in?

Patric is best known for playing Michael, a teen who gets mixed up with a group of vampires after moving to a new town in California, in The Lost Boys. The film also starred Corey Haim as Michael’s younger brother, Dianne Wiest as their mom, and Kiefer Sutherland and Edward Herrmann as some of the vampires.

After that 1987 film, he’s starred in movies including war drama The Beast (1988), crime thriller After Dark, My Sweet (1990), and the crime drama Rush (1991, in which he played an undercover cop.

In 1996’s Sleepers, Patric starred played one of four adolescents who were abused by guards at the juvenile detention center they were sent to after stealing a hot dog cart.

In the crime thriller Narc (2002), Patric starred as Detective Nick Tellis, one of two investigators (the other played by Ray Liotta) who are trying to solve the murder of an undercover cop.

Other films Patric starred in include Geronimo: An American Legend (1993), The Alamo (2004), My Sister’s Keeper (2009),and The Losers (2010).

The stage, film and TV actor has also been on Broadway, starring in Cat On a Hot Tin Roof and appearing in several other productions. Those include the revival of the Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning play That Championship Season, a play that was written by his dad, actor Jason Miller.

On the small screen, Patric played himself in an episode of Entourage, and starred as Dr. Theo Yedlin on Wayward Pines.