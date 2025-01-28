Jason Patric Is Joining Law & Order: Organized Crime in Season 5
Jason Patric — famous for roles in The Lost Boys, Sleepers, and Narc — will play Detective Tim McKenna in a recurring guest star role on Organized Crime.
As fans of Law & Order: Organized Crime anxiously await word of when the crime drama will return for Season 5, some fang-tastic casting news has arrived.
Jason Patric — the screen and stage star who broke out after playing a teen half-vampire in the 1987 horror film The Lost Boys — is joining the series.
Patric will portray Detective Tim McKenna in a recurring guest star role in the Law & Order spin-off, NBC Insider has learned.
He’ll join series regulars Christopher Meloni, Danielle Mone Truitt, Ainsley Seiger, Rick Gonzalez, and Dean Norris when the show moves over to Peacock after its first four seasons aired on NBC.
RELATED: Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 5: Everything To Know
When the show premiered in 2021, Meloni reprised his Law & Order: Special Victims Unit role of Detective Elliot Stabler, who now works on the NYPD's Organized Crime Control Bureau. His boss is Sergeant Ayanna Bell, played by Truitt. And rounding out the team are Detective Jet Slootmaekers (Seiger) and Detective Bobby Reyes (Gonzalez).
Norris joined Organized Crime in Season 4 as a recurring character, taking on part of Det. Stabler’s older brother, Randall Stabler.
Read on to find out more about Patric and when the show returns.
What else has Jason Patric been in?
Patric is best known for playing Michael, a teen who gets mixed up with a group of vampires after moving to a new town in California, in The Lost Boys. The film also starred Corey Haim as Michael’s younger brother, Dianne Wiest as their mom, and Kiefer Sutherland and Edward Herrmann as some of the vampires.
After that 1987 film, he’s starred in movies including war drama The Beast (1988), crime thriller After Dark, My Sweet (1990), and the crime drama Rush (1991, in which he played an undercover cop.
In 1996’s Sleepers, Patric starred played one of four adolescents who were abused by guards at the juvenile detention center they were sent to after stealing a hot dog cart.
In the crime thriller Narc (2002), Patric starred as Detective Nick Tellis, one of two investigators (the other played by Ray Liotta) who are trying to solve the murder of an undercover cop.
Other films Patric starred in include Geronimo: An American Legend (1993), The Alamo (2004), My Sister’s Keeper (2009),and The Losers (2010).
The stage, film and TV actor has also been on Broadway, starring in Cat On a Hot Tin Roof and appearing in several other productions. Those include the revival of the Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning play That Championship Season, a play that was written by his dad, actor Jason Miller.
On the small screen, Patric played himself in an episode of Entourage, and starred as Dr. Theo Yedlin on Wayward Pines.
RELATED: The Horrifying Way the Organized Crime Finale Ended for Stabler’s Brother, Joe Jr.
When will Season 5 of Law & Order: Organized Crime premiere?
The show, which is moving to Peacock, is set to have its Season 5 debut in 2025. Stay tuned for a premiere date.
RELATED: Why Stabler Kidnapped His Own Brother on Law & Order: Organized Crime
Created by Dick Wolf, Matt Olmstead, and Ilene Chaiken, Law & Order: Organized Crime follows members of the Organized Crime Control Bureau as the team battles New York City’s most vicious and violent criminal groups.
Those looking to catch up on the series before Season 5 arrives can catch the first four seasons on Peacock.