Did You See Jane Fonda’s Son, Troy Garity, on Law & Order: SVU?

Jane Fonda's son, Troy Garity, was the latest guest star on Season 26 of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

How to Watch Watch Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Thursdays at 9/8c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

Garity (whose past credits include Boss, Gangster Squad, and Ballers) delivered an incredible performance in Season 26, Episode 4 ("Constricted"). His character, Josh Blake, crossed paths with Benson (Mariska Hargitay) after he led his son astray, which led to devastating consequences.

RELATED: Kelli Giddish Just Returned to Law & Order: SVU with an Important New Job

Find out everything that happened during Troy Garity's SVU appearance below.

Jane Fonda's son, Troy Garity, had a guest appearance on Law & Order SVU

Troy Garity as Josh in Season 26 of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. Photo: Michele K. Short/NBC

The episode began with two teenagers, Hannah Brolin (Maya Drake) and Ryan Blake (Landon Maas), swapping sexual text messages, both of which were discovered by their respective parents.

Ryan' father, Garity's Josh Blake, sternly inquired about the texts, as any father would. Ryan explained that he and Hannah were friends, and he had a crush on her.

"Remember, women are the buyers," Josh told Ryan.

"What does that even mean?" the boy asked.

"That means they have the power of choice," Josh told him. "That makes us the sellers. So what are you going to do to close the deal?" Josh told his son he'd cancel his work meeting so they could have a "man-to-man" chat.

Meanwhile, Hannah's mother, Allison (Rosie Benton), had a much healthier conversation with her daughter. Hannah confessed that she and Ryan planned to lose their virginity together at a friend's house. Worried that her daughter's first time would bre harrowing like hers, Allison suggested that the teens explored that step in the privacy of the Brolin residence — she promised Hannah that she and Ryan would have the place all to themselves. Allison reminded Hannah not to do anything she didn't want to do.

On their date, Ryan offered Hannah alcohol to help them loosen their nerves before sleeping together. Just as the viewers watch the teens begin to hook up, the next thing we know, Hannah is being rushed to the hospital by her panicked mother. Allison had found Hannah passed out in her bed with choke marks on her neck. She'd been knocked out and assaulted.

It didn't take long for Benson to get a call from the hospital. Ryan was clearly the culprit, but he claimed his encounter with Hannah was consensual.

RELATED: What You Know Law & Order Guest Star Raphael Sbarge From

The squad eventually learned Josh had shown his son choking porn the day of the assault. Their case then came down to finding that physical evidence. Along the way, another teenage girl was assaulted by a peer, leading her to flee and get hit by a car in her panic. While the girl fought for her life in the hospital, the squad learned that the young perp was Ryan's cousin, who was also shown the same pornographic material.

Ryan's cousin confessed that Josh showed him the porn, as well. Even worse, Josh was willing to watch his own son take the fall to protect himself. After his wife finally had enough of her husband's misdeeds, she told the cops where he'd thrown away his laptop with the choking porn they needed for evidence.

Benson laid into Josh harshly. What kind of a father would let his naive son take the fall for something he told him to do? These words cut Josh deep, and he finally agreed to come clean to the court about his role in the crime. As a result, Ryan was recommended to therapy and guided counseling while his dad served time. It was a troubling case plagued with family trauma, but by the episode's end, Benson served justice yet again.

Stream Season 26, Episode 4 ("Constricted") — or any episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit — on Peacock. Watch Season 26 of SVU on Thursdays at 9/8c on NBC and the next day on Peacock.