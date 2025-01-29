NBC Insider Exclusive

Will Trudy Platt Survive the One Chicago Crossover or Is She Leaving? What We Can Say

Chicago P.D. fans are worried after seeing the sergeant in danger during the crossover event's promo trailer.

By McKenzie Jean-Philippe
Headed into the first One Chicago crossover in five years, fans are particularly concerned about one character: Chicago P.D.'s Trudy Platt (Amy Morton).

In the promo for the three-hour event, viewers were shaken after seeing a glimpse of an injured Platt. Her husband, Chicago Fire's Mouch (Christian Stolte), is then seen rushing to her side at the hospital. The clips were startling, especially considering that Platt usually takes a backseat during major Chicago P.D. storylines.

Though she won't reveal the sergeant's fate, P.D. showrunner Gwen Sigan has confirmed that Platt's life does hang in the balance amidst the chaos of the building explosion that brings all three casts together.

RELATED: Inside the "Marvel"-Level Chicago Fire, Med, & P.D. Crossover: "It's One Big Movie"

"I would say it’s very emotional," Sigan said. "It’s definitely high-stakes. [Fans will] have to watch to really find out what happens with her story. But I think it really galvanizes the team. She is someone that across all three shows, I think she’s pretty beloved. Especially with her relationship with Mouch and how often she’s on Chicago Fire. You see every character’s reaction. And it forms quite high stakes for the team to find these offenders at the end of the day."

Trudy Platt looks concerned in front of a fire truck on Chicago Fire Season 13 Episode 11.
Desk Sgt. Trudy Platt (Amy Morton) on Chicago Fire Season 13 Episode 11. Photo: Peter Gordon/NBC

Chicago Med showrunner Allen Macdonald revealed that doctors Lenox (Sarah Ramos) and Ripley (Luke Mitchell) will be responsible for saving Platt.

 "Her life is on the line, and they really have to work together to hopefully figure that out in time," Macdonald said.

P.D.'s Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) and Fire's Stella (Miranda Rae Mayo) will also make an unlikely pair when the two are trapped together as a result of the explosion. Sigan explains that it was "interesting" to see the two come together in such a high-stress situation, especially considering both are the better halves of beloved ships in the fandom: Stellaride and Burzek.

RELATED: How Long Has Trudy Platt Been on Chicago P.D. & Chicago Fire?

"Both of those characters felt like characters that could handle this much story being thrown at them," she says. "...It’s really a pairing that we haven’t gotten to see a lot. It’s an interesting pairing, I think. The other piece that became crucial to the themes [of the crossover]: showing how our teams have these longstanding relationships they’re in with other characters from their shows."

